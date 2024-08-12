Automation Anywhere, Inc.: Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Automation

A Leader in Process Automation for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced that Gartner named the company a 'Leader in Automation' for the sixth consecutive year in the August 2024 Magic Quadrant for Automation. Automation Anywhere was recognized as a Leader for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Previously recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Robotic Process Automation from 2019 through 2023, Automation Anywhere remains at the forefront of innovation in automation. The company's AI + Automation Enterprise System, powered by proprietary GenAI Process Models, empowers organizations to achieve increased business value, greater efficiency and faster time to delivery. Newly launched AI Agents for the enterprise can seamlessly manage complex cognitive tasks as part of long-running processes, automating more than ever before across multiple systems.

"The fusion of AI with automation is revolutionizing the way our customers operate at scale, driving exponential business outcomes. This powerful combination not only increases their bottom line but also significantly accelerates employee productivity, enabling organizations to drive innovation and growth," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere.

These AI Agents, architected for enterprise use cases, take automation to the next level with the ability to learn from enterprise data, make informed decisions, and take action responsibly across any enterprise system, significantly accelerating processes. AI Agent Studio features low-code tools, making it easy for developers of all skill levels to quickly create specialized AI Agents to help with their specific use cases - no data scientist required.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. August 2024 "Magic Quadrant for Automation" research report is available here.

Automation Anywhere's latest offerings, including AI Agents and AI Agent Studio, and Automator AI, continue to drive value for customers, along with unprecedented levels of efficiency, enabling complex automation at scale and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

About Automation Anywhere??

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at?www.automationanywhere.com.??

