

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A recent extensive study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open has shed light on the concerning relationship between alcohol consumption and mortality rates from cancer among older adults.



The research highlights that individuals with pre-existing health conditions or those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are particularly at risk.



Alcohol consumption is recognized as a significant risk factor for a myriad of health issues, including various forms of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, and mental health complications.



Dr. Rosario Ortola, a co-author of the study from the Autonomous University of Madrid, emphasized the gravity of the situation by stating, 'The detrimental effects on cancer [deaths] are observed from the first drop.' This assertion highlights the immediate risks associated with even minimal alcohol intake.



The study itself analyzed a substantial dataset comprising 135,103 participants aged 60 and above. These individuals were categorized into four distinct groups based on their average daily alcohol consumption: occasional drinkers, low-risk drinkers, moderate-risk drinkers, and high-risk drinkers.



After adjusting for various factors such as age and sex, the researchers found that high-risk drinking was associated with a 33% increased risk of mortality from any cause when compared to occasional drinkers. Furthermore, this high-risk group exhibited a significantly elevated risk of death specifically from cancer and cardiovascular diseases.



Ortola elaborated on the findings, suggesting that older adults with poorer health are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of alcohol.



This vulnerability can be attributed to several factors, including increased morbidity, a higher likelihood of consuming medications that interact negatively with alcohol, and a diminished tolerance to alcohol.



Additionally, the study highlights the plight of socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, who, despite often consuming lower levels of alcohol, experience higher rates of alcohol-related harm, due to a combination of factors, including the presence of additional health challenges, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and limited access to social support and healthcare services.



Despite the significant insights provided by this study, it is important to acknowledge its limitations. The research primarily relied on self-reported data regarding alcohol consumption, which can be subject to bias and inaccuracies. Moreover, the study's design does not allow for the establishment of direct causation between alcohol consumption and increased mortality rates, leaving room for further investigation.



