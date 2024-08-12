TelecomsXChange Canada inc: TelecomsXChange (TCXC) Unveils Vision for an Autonomous Telecom Future

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelecomsXChange (TCXC) , a pioneering camel startup, is pleased to announce an update to its mission: to create a fully autonomous telecom wholesale platform designed to operate independently of human intervention. This initiative aims to foster innovation and efficiency by streamlining operations within the telecom industry.

Transforming the Telecom Wholesale Landscape

At TelecomsXChange (TCXC) , our vision has always been clear: to create a telecom wholesale platform that operates without the need for human intervention. When we started, we knew this was a significant ambition, and if we could have launched with a fully autonomous platform, we would have. But like any ambitious startup, we had to build the groundwork first.

We began with a cloud marketplace platform for voice, SMS, and virtual numbers, then pivoted into a 100% software company in 2020, focusing on developing signaling and billing core components further, laying the foundation for what's to come. Now, with technology catching up to our vision, we're closer than ever to achieving our goal.

"With all the necessary technological components now at our disposal, it's time to bring our vision to life," said Ameed Jamous , Founder of TelecomsXChange (TCXC) . "Just as autonomous vehicles and aircraft have revolutionized their industries, it's time for the telecom wholesale sector to embrace automation. Let's empower machines to manage the complexities and free humans to focus on innovation."

Flexible Deployment and Customization

TCXC's autonomous platform is designed to be flexible and adaptable to meet the needs of diverse communication service providers. The solution can be deployed on any open or commercial cloud ( OpenStack , AWS, GCP, Azure), on-premises, or in a hybrid environment, offering unparalleled versatility.

Additionally, all TCXC Stacks, features and branding can be fully customized, allowing Service Providers to tailor the platform to align with their unique identity and requirements and local markets.

Addressing Industry Challenges

As the telecom industry faces increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve service delivery, TCXC's Autonomous Platform is poised to provide a timely solution. The platform will offer Communication Service Providers (CSPs) unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and the ability to rapidly adapt to market changes.

Vision for the Future

Our vision is to create a world where telecom operations are seamless, efficient, and accessible to all, empowering CSPs to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Fostering Global Collaboration

TelecomsXChange invites innovative and forward-thinking telcos, developers, marketers, investors, and startups from around the world to collaborate and drive transformative change within the telecom sector. By partnering with like-minded organizations, TCXC aims to create a more connected and efficient world.

"We enjoy working with innovators who share our vision," added Jamous. "Our platform is designed to facilitate collaboration and foster a spirit of innovation that knows no boundaries."

Innovative Technological Components

Key to achieving our vision are the proprietary technologies developed by TCXC:

TCXC Messaging Stack

TCXC Voice Stack

TCXC IoT Stack

TCXC A.A.A Stack (Authentication, Authorization, Accounting)

TCXC Advanced Graphical User Interface

TCXC Finance Stack (Telco)

TCXC Programmable X

Open Text Shield ( OTS ) - AI/ML Pre-trained Model

) - AI/ML Pre-trained Model TCXC 3rd party Integrations.

Join Us on the Journey

TelecomsXChange (TCXC) invites industry leaders and innovators to join them on this exciting journey toward a fully autonomous telecom future. We welcome feedback from industry leaders and innovators as we work towards this exciting future.

For more information about the TCXC Autonomous Telecom platform and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.telecomsxchange.com/contact

About TelecomsXChange

Your strategic telecom stack partner for a fully Autonomous, Open telecom wholesale solutions.

TelecomsXChange (TCXC) is an innovative telecom solutions software development company dedicated to transforming the telecommunications industry through innovation and automation. By empowering communication service providers (CSPs) to operate seamlessly and independently, TCXC is redefining what is possible in telecom wholesale.

Contact: TelecomsXChange Canada Inc., 4145 N Service Road, 2nd Floor, Burlington, Ontario - Canada, 365-292-7897, PR@telecomsxchange.com; TelecomXChange LLC., 1800 N Bayshore Drive, STE CU1, Miami, FL 33132 - USA, Phone: +1954-240-5411, PR@telecomsxchange.com

