HEALWELL achieved record quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $5.44 million in Q2-2024, 205% higher than the $1.78 million generated in Q2-2023 and 19% higher than the $4.58 million generated in Q1-2024.

HEALWELL also reported net income of $2.54 million as compared to a loss of $9.81 million in Q2 2023. This was primarily due to the successful removal and settling of a significant number of liabilities incurred in past years.

Management maintains a positive outlook, with HEALWELL's yearly revenue run-rate now exceeding $65 million and aiming to reach a figure that is approaching $100 million by year-end, driven by a robust M&A pipeline supported by its strong cash balance, including proceeds from its recent $20 million equity financing.

HEALWELL has now successfully launched its two-tiered business model of leveraging data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support healthcare providers with co-pilot technologies and meet the needs of the pharmaceutical industry related to research and development and clinical trials orchestration.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce its condensed interim consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "During the quarter, we not only delivered record revenue and profitability, but we also significantly improved our balance sheet. We successfully completed a $20 million equity financing sourced mainly from long term institutional investors as well as settled and removed a number of liabilities incurred in past years which led to a significant net profit in Q2. The combination of these two events has notably strengthened our financial position, providing us with the necessary resources to advance our strategic objectives. The enhanced financial stability enabled us to complete the acquisitions of BioPharma and VeroSource on July 1, 2024, two pivotal moves that align seamlessly with our growth strategy. These acquisitions not only broaden our market presence but also enhance our capabilities, positioning us for robust expansion and long-term success."

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski further added, "Our robust acquisition pipeline, coupled with our strong cash position, strategically positions us for substantial growth ahead. We anticipate that our strategic initiatives will drive us to achieve a figure approaching $100 million revenue run-rate by year-end, having already exceeded $65 million. This growth is underpinned by our continued focus on ramping up physician adoption of the HEALWELL platform, accelerating the sales of our AI tools and technology, and broadening our reach within the WELL Health ecosystem. We are seeing unprecedented opportunities in healthcare data science and artificial intelligence, and we believe that our advanced AI co-pilot technology is at the forefront of this evolution. Our commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through innovative technology remains unwavering, and we are poised to capitalize on these opportunities to drive substantial value for our stakeholders."

Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "During the quarter, in addition to our successful equity financing, we received approximately $8.8 million from the exercise of in-the-money warrants, both of which significantly strengthened our balance sheet. We reduced our liabilities by $14.3 million and acquired the remaining 20% interest in MCI Polyclinic Group. All together between a reduction in liabilities and injection of new capital, we strengthened the balance sheet by $43.1 million during the quarter. We are now well-positioned to explore strategic acquisitions throughout the year from a stronger financial position. Our debt is now limited to $13.2 million in convertible debentures and loans, excluding earn-outs to acquisition partners. Our convertible debt is expected to convert into equity, potentially reducing that $13.2 million of debt to a mere $1.6 million. It should be noted that if all of the Company's outstanding in-the-money warrants were to be exercised, our cash balance would grow to approximately $45 million. With our robust financial position and reduced liabilities, we are confident in our ability to continue executing our strategic initiatives and delivering value to our stakeholders."

A summary of the Company's financial and operational results is set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the interim consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com. Financial measures described as "Adjusted" in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the three months ended June 30, 2024 included the following:

HEALWELL achieved quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $5.44 million in Q2-2024, 205% higher than the $1.78 million generated in Q2-2023. The growth in revenue is primarily attributed to the acquisition of Intrahealth Systems Limited (" Intrahealth ") and Pentavere Research Group (" Pentavere ").

HEALWELL achieved Adjusted Gross Profit (2) of $3.76 million during Q2-2024, an increase of 669% compared to $0.49 million in Q2-2023. The increase in Adjusted Gross Profit is primarily attributed to the addition of Intrahealth and Pentavere.

HEALWELL achieved an Adjusted Gross Margin (2) percentage of 69% during Q2-2024, compared to 27% in Q2-2023. The improvement in Adjusted Gross Margin was also primarily due to the addition of Intrahealth and Pentavere.

During Q2-2024, HEALWELL reported an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $3.68 million, compared to a loss of $9.89 million in Q2-2023. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was due to reduced operating expenses and elimination of loss-making clinic operations coupled with an increase in revenues to produce improved results over the comparable periods in 2023.

HEALWELL reported $2.54 million in Net Income as compared to a loss of $9.81 million in Q2 2023. This was primarily due to the successful removal and settling of a significant number of liabilities incurred in past years.

As at June 30, 2024, HEALWELL had $19.82 million in cash, compared to $11.34 million as at March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by an equity offering raising gross proceeds of $20 million, and the exercise of in-the-money warrants totaling approximately $8.8 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Business and Operational Highlights

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2024 included:

Equity Financing: On May 22, 2024, the Company conducted a private placement issuing 14,815,000 Subordinate Voting Shares at $1.35 per share, generating gross proceeds of $20 million. As part of this offering, the Company granted 7,407,500 initial warrants and 586,677 compensation warrants to the underwriters. These warrants are exercisable to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share each over a 24-month period following the placement's closing at a price of $1.80 per share for the initial warrants and $1.35 per share for the compensation warrants.

New CFO: On June 4, 2024, the Company appointed Mr. Anthony Lam as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Acquisition of Remaining 20% Interest in MCI Polyclinic: On June 17, 2024, the Company acquired the remaining 20% equity interest in MCI Polyclinic Group Inc. ("MCI Polyclinic"). The acquisition was implemented by having MCI Polyclinic, a subsidiary of HEALWELL, purchase for cancellation the 20% equity interest owned by Health Network Efficiencies Inc. for $625,000 in cash and the transfer of Executive Medical Concierge Canada (2021) Ltd., one of MCI Polyclinic's subsidiaries. This transaction makes MCI Polyclinic now wholly-owned by HEALWELL.

Settlement of Indebtedness: On or about June 28, 2024, MCI Medical Clinics Inc. ("MCI Medical"), a subsidiary of HEALWELL, entered into settlement agreements in respect of certain outstanding payables and lease arrangements, resulting in the extinguishment of approximately $2.9 million of payment arrears and approximately $3.9 million of potential future liabilities relating to rent and operating costs. Subsequently, MCI Medical also received the forgiveness of approximately $7.9 million of loans originally advanced by The First Canadian Wellness Co Inc. ("FCW") in 2022 and 2023, as originally provided under the debt resolution and acknowledgement agreement between the Company, WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL Health") and FCW dated July 19, 2023.

Investment in X.AI: On June 26, 2024, the Company completed an investment of US$2 million (CAD$2.75 million) in X.AI Corp., an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk in 2023. The investment was made indirectly through a Think 1st Principles investment vehicle. Through this investment, the Company has gained access to the closed X.AI Developer Program, allowing the Company to leverage the world-leading technical and AI-oriented expertise and resources of X.AI Corp.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company subsequent to June 30, 2024 included:

Acquisition of BioPharma Services Inc : On July 1, 2024, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Biopharma from Think Research Corporation for a total purchase price of approximately $15 million. Founded in 2006, BioPharma is dedicated to advancing medical science in order to improve the lives of its patients by bringing pharmaceutical products to the market through high quality medical research. It uses state-of-the-art facilities and scientific expertise to provide customers with clinical trial services along with a full suite of support services.

Acquisition of Verosource Solutions Inc: On July 1, 2024, the Company acquired 100% shares of Verosource for a total purchase price of approximately $24.5 million. Founded in 2014, Verosource provides a VS Platform, which is an end-to-end, customizable, cloud-based solution that enables people, clinicians, and decision-makers to seamlessly access and work with healthcare data. It helps customers in digital transformation, integration of systems, adoption with right-fit cloud services, advanced analytics, enterprise resource planning and IT strategy.

Participation in Health Compass II Project : On July 10, 2024, WELL Health announced HEALWELL AI's participation in the Health Compass II project, the largest DIGITAL initiative to date, which is supported by $15.3 million in federal funding over four years. HEALWELL AI's Decision Compass module will enhance early diagnosis and care for rare and complex diseases through advanced AI technology. This collaboration underscores HEALWELL AI's commitment to advancing healthcare through AI and interoperability, benefiting providers and patients across Canada.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

HEALWELL will be holding a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET (2:30 pm PT). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, the event can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ejqqmqy4

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa66ea4dcfe1b4dd981a3ee71ae03ad54

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)





Three months ended



Period over



Six months ended



Period over



June 30



period Change



June 30



period Change





2024



2023



$



%



2024



2023



$



%





($ in thousands except percentages)



($ in thousands except percentages)

Continuing operation















































Revenue

5,442



1,785



3,657



205



10,022



3,757



6,265



167

Cost of Revenue

2,129



1,454



675



46



4,319



2,923



1,396



48

Gross Profits

3,313



331



2,982



902



5,703



834



4,869



584































Research and development

800



700



100



14



1,717



2,551



(834 )

(33 ) Sales and marketing

1,503



318



1,185



372



2,264



638



1,626



255

General and administrative

8,346



2,964



5,382



182



14,494



5,316



9,178



173

Impairment of right of use assets

850



-



850



-



850



-



850



-

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles

-



7,629



(7,629 )

(100 )

-



7,629



(7,629 )

(100 )



11,499



11,611



(112 )

(1 )

19,325



16,134



3,191



20































Financing expenses

622



418



204



49



1,475



637



838



131

Other income

(159 )

(4 )

(155 )

3,875



(351 )

(10 )

(341 )

3,410

Share of comprehensive loss from associate

-



(26 )

26



(100 )

-



-



-



-

Changes in fair value of call options

250



-



250



-



650







650

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable

-



(30 )

30



(100 )

-



(37 )

37



(100 ) Changes in fair value of investments

-



11



(11 )

(100 )

-



134



(134 )

(100 ) Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration

-



-



-



-



-



677



(677 )

(100 ) Debt forgiveness

(7,863 )

-



(7,863 )

-



(7,863 )

-



(7,863 )

-

Liability extinguishment

(3,088 )

-



(3,088 )





(3,088 )

-



(3,088 )

-

Impairment of investment in an associate

-



-



-



-



-



2,180



(2,180 )

(100 )



(10,238 )

369



(10,607 )

(2,872 )

(9,177 )

3,581



(12,758 )

(356 )





























Income (Loss) before taxes

2,052



(11,649 )

13,701



(118 )

(4,445 )

(18,881 )

14,436



(76 ) Income tax recovery

(531 )

(731 )

200



(27 )

(765 )

(950 )

185



(19 ) Net Income (loss)-continuing operation

2,583



(10,918 )

13,501



(124 )

(3,680 )

(17,931 )

14,251



(79 ) Net profit (loss) on discontinued operations, net of tax

(43 )

1,105



(1,148 )

(104 )

(54 )

667



(721 )

(108 ) Net Income (loss)

2,540



(9,813 )

12,353



(126 )

(3,734 )

(17,264 )

13,530



(78 ) Continuing operation































Adjusted Gross Profit (1)

3,761



489



3,272



669



6,596



1,150



5,446



474

Adjusted Gross Margin (1)

69%



27%



42%



152



66%



31%



35%



115

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(3,676 )

(9,893 )

6,217



(63 )

(6,275 )

(12,615 )

6,340



(50 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

(68%)



(554%)



(487%)



(88 )

(63%)



(336%)



273%



(81 )

































Discontinued operation































Adjusted Gross Profit (1)

105



2,944



(2,839 )

(96 )

340



6,271



(5,931 )

(95 ) Adjusted Gross Margin (1)

44%



34%



10%



30



71%



35%



37%



106

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

43



(433 )

476



(110 )

45



(418 )

463



(111 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

17.8%



(5%)



23%



(455 )

9.4%



(2%)



12%



(510 )

































Net income/(loss) attributable to Company shareholders































- Continuing operation

2,625



(8,700 )

11,325



(130 )

(3,289 )

(17,902 )

14,613



(82 ) - Discontinued operation

(43 )

(1,105 )

1,062



(96 )

(54 )

667



(721 )

(108 )



2,582



(9,805 )

12,387



(126 )

(3,343 )

(17,235 )

13,892



(81 ) Weighted average number of































Of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted

125,215



53,870











119,205



52,900











































Net income (loss) per share -Basic and diluted































- Continuing operation

0.02



(0.16 )









(0.03 )

(0.34 )







- Discontinued operation

(0.0003 )

(0.02 )









(0.0005 )

0.01













0.02



(0.18 )









(0.03 )

(0.33 )





(1) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-IFRS measures. Please see "Non-IFRS Measures" above for an explanation of the composition of these measures and their usefulness, and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below for a reconciliation of these measures to the IFRS measures found in the Financial Statements.



Selected Statement of Financial Position Data





June 30

2024



December 31

2023





$ in thousands















Cash

19,823



19,162

Accounts receivable

4,021



1,115

Call options

850



1,500

Net investment in subleases

297



375

Investment in equity securities

3,162



410

Other assets

4,211



1,440

Advance against Investment

8,427



-

Assets classified as held for sale

-



1,150

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale

-



(897 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(4,533 )

(6,421 ) Bank loan

(1,570 )

(1,541 ) Related party loan

(10,594 )

(11,181 ) Lease liabilities

(3,544 )

(5,274 ) Other liabilities

-



(86 ) Debenture Payable

(2,859 )

(2,932 ) Non-controlling interest redeemable liability

-



(1,282 ) Liability for contingent consideration

(260 )

(260 )



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

(1) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30



June 30





2024



2023



2024



2023





$ in thousands



$ in thousands

Total Revenue























- Continuing operation

5,442



1,785



10,022



3,757

- Discontinued operation

241



8,604



477



18,166





5,683



10,389



10,499



21,923

Net (loss) income















- Continuing operation

2,583



(10,918 )

(3,680 )

(17,931 ) - Discontinued operation

(43 )

1,105



(54 )

667





2,540



(9,813 )

(3,734 )

(17,264 ) Add back (deduct)















Continuing operation















Depreciation and amortization

2,146



776



4,001



1,591

Net finance charges

622



418



1,475



637

Other income

(159 )

(4 )

(351 )

(10 ) Share of comprehensive loss (income) from associate

-



(26 )

-



-

Gain/ Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration

-



-



-



677

Impairment of investment in associate

-



-



-



2,180

Changes in fair value of Call options

250



-



650



-

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

-



(30 )

-



(37 ) Changes in fair value of investments

-



11



-



134

Share-based payment expense

702



714



1,183



1,121

Acquisition related expenses

560



-



1,072



-

Expected credit loss (recovery)

23



(103 )

12



(27 ) Income taxes recovery

(531 )

(731 )

(765 )

(950 ) Liability Extinguishment

(3,088 )

-



(3,088 )

-

Debt forgiveness

(7,863 )

-



(7,863 )

-

Impairment on right of use asset

850



-



850



-

Loss on Disposal of fixed assets

229



-



229



-

Discontinued operation















Depreciation and amortization

1



421



2



870

Net finance charges

7



56



19



200

Impairment charged (reversal)

-



147



-



-

Loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiary

78



(2,106 )

78



(2,106 ) Expected credit recovery

-



(56 )

-



(49 )



-













Adjusted EBITDA















- Continuing operation

(3,676 )

(9,893 )

(6,275 )

(12,615 ) - Discontinued operation

43



(433 )

45



(418 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin















- Continuing operation

(68%)



(554%)



(63%)



(336%)

- Discontinued operation

18%



(5%)



9%



(2%)

(2) The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to revenue and cost of revenue for the six-month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2024:





Three months ended



Period over



Six months ended



Period over



June 30



period Change



June 30



period Change





2024



2023



$



%



2024



2023



$



%





($ in thousands except percentages)



($ in thousands except percentages)

Revenue















































- Continuing operation

5,442



1,785



3,657



205



10,022



3,757



6,265



167

- Discontinued operation

241



8,604



(8,363 )

(97 )

476



18,166



(17,689 )

(97 )

































Cost of revenue































- Continuing operation

2,129



1,454



675



46



4,319



2,923



1,396



48

- Discontinued operation

135



6,081



(5,946 )

(98 )

135



12,766



(12,631 )

(99 )

































Add:































Depreciation and amortization































- Continuing operation

448



158



290



184



893



317



576



182

- Discontinued operation

1



421



(420 )

(100 )

2



(870 )

(868 )

(100 )

































Continuing operation































Adjusted Gross Profit

3,761



489



3,272



669



6,596



1,150



5,446



474

Adjusted Gross Margin

69%



27%











66%



31%











































Discontinued operation































Adjusted Gross Profit

105



2,944



(2,839 )

(96 )

340



6,271



(5,931 )

(95 ) Adjusted Gross Margin

44%



34%











71%



35%









Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit healwell.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's acquisition pipeline, its plans and strategies for achieving organic and inorganic growth, and the anticipated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries in 2024, including potential revenue growth and changes to cashflow and EBITDA. The words " "improve", "grow", "position", "continuing", "potential", "future", "anticipated", "expect", "outlook", "believe", "opportunities" "aiming", "driven by", "poised" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are outside of the Company's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with its commercial partners and to successfully implement its strategic alliances with them; the Company's future access to debt and equity financing; the availability of working capital and sources of liquidity; the Company's ability to achieve its growth and revenue strategies; the availability of potential acquisition targets, the Company's ability to complete acquisitions successfully, and the terms on which acquisitions may be completed; the demand for the Company's products and fluctuations in future revenues; the availability of future business ventures, commercial arrangements and acquisition targets or opportunities and the Company's ability to consummate them and to effectively integrate future acquisition targets into its platform; the Company's ability to grow its customer base; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth; the stability of general economic and market conditions; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the Company's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219714

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI