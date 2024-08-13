

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro48 million, or Euro1.28 per share. This compares with Euro30 million, or Euro0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to Euro1.304 billion from Euro1.120 billion last year.



Bilfinger SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro48 Mln. vs. Euro30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro1.28 vs. Euro0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro1.304 Bln vs. Euro1.120 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: €4.800 to €5.200 Bln



