

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TAG Immobilien AG reported first half FFO I of 88.1 million euros compared to 89.1 million euros, prior year. FFO I per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.51 euros. FFO II per share was 0.69 euros compared to 0.64 euros.



Consolidated net loss was 7.1 million euros compared to a loss of 304.7 million euros. Loss per share was 0.04 euros compared to a loss of 1.77 euros.



Rental income increased to 178.2 million euros from 174.1 million euros.



