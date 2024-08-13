Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.08.24
08:02 Uhr
1,814 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8121,84208:40
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8180     GBP1.5580 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8020     GBP1.5420 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8113     GBP1.5505

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,654,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,507      1.8060        XDUB     08:18:01      00029140931TRDU1 
5,037      1.8040        XDUB     08:25:00      00029140952TRDU1 
2,452      1.8040        XDUB     08:25:00      00029140951TRDU1 
2,288      1.8020        XDUB     08:34:53      00029140972TRDU1 
2,277      1.8120        XDUB     09:10:49      00029141040TRDU1 
5,103      1.8100        XDUB     09:15:28      00029141048TRDU1 
2,299      1.8100        XDUB     09:15:28      00029141047TRDU1 
2,705      1.8060        XDUB     09:50:44      00029141075TRDU1 
2,511      1.8040        XDUB     09:50:44      00029141078TRDU1 
1,208      1.8040        XDUB     09:50:44      00029141077TRDU1 
1,080      1.8040        XDUB     09:50:44      00029141076TRDU1 
2,289      1.8080        XDUB     10:24:40      00029141112TRDU1 
544       1.8080        XDUB     10:30:30      00029141144TRDU1 
4,745      1.8080        XDUB     10:30:30      00029141143TRDU1 
1,594      1.8100        XDUB     10:58:18      00029141176TRDU1 
747       1.8100        XDUB     10:58:18      00029141175TRDU1 
4,998      1.8080        XDUB     11:04:44      00029141196TRDU1 
11        1.8100        XDUB     11:35:35      00029141231TRDU1 
920       1.8100        XDUB     11:35:35      00029141230TRDU1 
2,620      1.8120        XDUB     11:37:34      00029141235TRDU1 
2,668      1.8100        XDUB     11:37:37      00029141237TRDU1 
4,952      1.8100        XDUB     11:37:37      00029141236TRDU1 
700       1.8140        XDUB     12:30:28      00029141301TRDU1 
1,808      1.8140        XDUB     12:30:28      00029141300TRDU1 
520       1.8120        XDUB     12:32:15      00029141306TRDU1 
520       1.8120        XDUB     12:32:15      00029141305TRDU1 
1,206      1.8120        XDUB     12:32:15      00029141304TRDU1 
1,675      1.8100        XDUB     12:41:18      00029141323TRDU1 
1,851      1.8100        XDUB     12:41:18      00029141322TRDU1 
1,050      1.8100        XDUB     12:41:18      00029141321TRDU1 
2,219      1.8100        XDUB     13:07:36      00029141355TRDU1 
223       1.8100        XDUB     13:07:36      00029141354TRDU1 
576       1.8100        XDUB     13:07:36      00029141352TRDU1 
2,584      1.8100        XDUB     13:07:36      00029141351TRDU1 
2,131      1.8100        XDUB     13:07:36      00029141350TRDU1 
202       1.8120        XDUB     13:37:00      00029141378TRDU1 
2,258      1.8140        XDUB     13:41:14      00029141398TRDU1 
2,549      1.8120        XDUB     13:45:00      00029141400TRDU1 
2,496      1.8120        XDUB     13:45:00      00029141399TRDU1 
2,453      1.8120        XDUB     13:54:27      00029141402TRDU1 
43        1.8120        XDUB     13:54:27      00029141403TRDU1 
2,488      1.8140        XDUB     14:17:01      00029141424TRDU1 
1,606      1.8180        XDUB     14:28:58      00029141427TRDU1 
2,281      1.8180        XDUB     14:28:58      00029141429TRDU1 
1,606      1.8180        XDUB     14:28:58      00029141428TRDU1 
1,606      1.8180        XDUB     14:28:58      00029141431TRDU1 
1,606      1.8180        XDUB     14:28:58      00029141430TRDU1 
2,683      1.8180        XDUB     14:42:02      00029141599TRDU1 
3,604      1.8180        XDUB     14:42:02      00029141598TRDU1 
512       1.8140        XDUB     14:45:18      00029141618TRDU1 
2,079      1.8140        XDUB     14:45:18      00029141617TRDU1 
2,462      1.8080        XDUB     14:56:23      00029141652TRDU1 
2,456      1.8100        XDUB     14:56:23      00029141651TRDU1 
1,240      1.8100        XDUB     15:04:32      00029141660TRDU1 
395       1.8140        XDUB     15:15:19      00029141710TRDU1 
2,022      1.8140        XDUB     15:15:19      00029141709TRDU1 
4,775      1.8120        XDUB     15:15:28      00029141711TRDU1 
2,616      1.8120        XDUB     15:29:54      00029142227TRDU1 
479       1.8120        XDUB     15:36:03      00029142375TRDU1 
1,826      1.8120        XDUB     15:36:03      00029142374TRDU1 
6,789      1.8120        XDUB     15:36:03      00029142373TRDU1 
2,479      1.8140        XDUB     15:56:08      00029142567TRDU1 
212       1.8120        XDUB     15:57:07      00029142647TRDU1 
322       1.8120        XDUB     15:57:07      00029142646TRDU1 
2,388      1.8120        XDUB     15:57:07      00029142645TRDU1 
2,406      1.8120        XDUB     15:57:07      00029142644TRDU1 
1,760      1.8120        XDUB     15:57:07      00029142648TRDU1 
5,125      1.8180        XDUB     16:12:43      00029142788TRDU1 
2,600      1.8180        XDUB     16:18:57      00029142897TRDU1 
2,534      1.8180        XDUB     16:18:57      00029142896TRDU1 
2,424      1.8120        XDUB     16:24:12      00029142975TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,595      1.5500        XLON     08:24:50      00029140949TRDU1 
3,368      1.5460        XLON     08:24:51      00029140950TRDU1 
1,579      1.5480        XLON     09:15:28      00029141046TRDU1 
3,217      1.5480        XLON     09:15:28      00029141045TRDU1 
1,628      1.5420        XLON     09:50:47      00029141079TRDU1 
1,889      1.5520        XLON     11:01:17      00029141186TRDU1 
970       1.5520        XLON     11:09:48      00029141214TRDU1 
916       1.5520        XLON     11:09:48      00029141213TRDU1 
189       1.5520        XLON     11:38:07      00029141240TRDU1 
966       1.5520        XLON     11:38:07      00029141239TRDU1 
560       1.5520        XLON     11:38:07      00029141238TRDU1 
1,891      1.5480        XLON     11:45:46      00029141249TRDU1 
1,593      1.5480        XLON     11:45:46      00029141248TRDU1 
1,645      1.5480        XLON     12:41:18      00029141325TRDU1 
1,597      1.5480        XLON     12:41:18      00029141324TRDU1 
300       1.5480        XLON     13:07:36      00029141353TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.