Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8180 GBP1.5580 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8020 GBP1.5420 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8113 GBP1.5505

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,654,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,507 1.8060 XDUB 08:18:01 00029140931TRDU1 5,037 1.8040 XDUB 08:25:00 00029140952TRDU1 2,452 1.8040 XDUB 08:25:00 00029140951TRDU1 2,288 1.8020 XDUB 08:34:53 00029140972TRDU1 2,277 1.8120 XDUB 09:10:49 00029141040TRDU1 5,103 1.8100 XDUB 09:15:28 00029141048TRDU1 2,299 1.8100 XDUB 09:15:28 00029141047TRDU1 2,705 1.8060 XDUB 09:50:44 00029141075TRDU1 2,511 1.8040 XDUB 09:50:44 00029141078TRDU1 1,208 1.8040 XDUB 09:50:44 00029141077TRDU1 1,080 1.8040 XDUB 09:50:44 00029141076TRDU1 2,289 1.8080 XDUB 10:24:40 00029141112TRDU1 544 1.8080 XDUB 10:30:30 00029141144TRDU1 4,745 1.8080 XDUB 10:30:30 00029141143TRDU1 1,594 1.8100 XDUB 10:58:18 00029141176TRDU1 747 1.8100 XDUB 10:58:18 00029141175TRDU1 4,998 1.8080 XDUB 11:04:44 00029141196TRDU1 11 1.8100 XDUB 11:35:35 00029141231TRDU1 920 1.8100 XDUB 11:35:35 00029141230TRDU1 2,620 1.8120 XDUB 11:37:34 00029141235TRDU1 2,668 1.8100 XDUB 11:37:37 00029141237TRDU1 4,952 1.8100 XDUB 11:37:37 00029141236TRDU1 700 1.8140 XDUB 12:30:28 00029141301TRDU1 1,808 1.8140 XDUB 12:30:28 00029141300TRDU1 520 1.8120 XDUB 12:32:15 00029141306TRDU1 520 1.8120 XDUB 12:32:15 00029141305TRDU1 1,206 1.8120 XDUB 12:32:15 00029141304TRDU1 1,675 1.8100 XDUB 12:41:18 00029141323TRDU1 1,851 1.8100 XDUB 12:41:18 00029141322TRDU1 1,050 1.8100 XDUB 12:41:18 00029141321TRDU1 2,219 1.8100 XDUB 13:07:36 00029141355TRDU1 223 1.8100 XDUB 13:07:36 00029141354TRDU1 576 1.8100 XDUB 13:07:36 00029141352TRDU1 2,584 1.8100 XDUB 13:07:36 00029141351TRDU1 2,131 1.8100 XDUB 13:07:36 00029141350TRDU1 202 1.8120 XDUB 13:37:00 00029141378TRDU1 2,258 1.8140 XDUB 13:41:14 00029141398TRDU1 2,549 1.8120 XDUB 13:45:00 00029141400TRDU1 2,496 1.8120 XDUB 13:45:00 00029141399TRDU1 2,453 1.8120 XDUB 13:54:27 00029141402TRDU1 43 1.8120 XDUB 13:54:27 00029141403TRDU1 2,488 1.8140 XDUB 14:17:01 00029141424TRDU1 1,606 1.8180 XDUB 14:28:58 00029141427TRDU1 2,281 1.8180 XDUB 14:28:58 00029141429TRDU1 1,606 1.8180 XDUB 14:28:58 00029141428TRDU1 1,606 1.8180 XDUB 14:28:58 00029141431TRDU1 1,606 1.8180 XDUB 14:28:58 00029141430TRDU1 2,683 1.8180 XDUB 14:42:02 00029141599TRDU1 3,604 1.8180 XDUB 14:42:02 00029141598TRDU1 512 1.8140 XDUB 14:45:18 00029141618TRDU1 2,079 1.8140 XDUB 14:45:18 00029141617TRDU1 2,462 1.8080 XDUB 14:56:23 00029141652TRDU1 2,456 1.8100 XDUB 14:56:23 00029141651TRDU1 1,240 1.8100 XDUB 15:04:32 00029141660TRDU1 395 1.8140 XDUB 15:15:19 00029141710TRDU1 2,022 1.8140 XDUB 15:15:19 00029141709TRDU1 4,775 1.8120 XDUB 15:15:28 00029141711TRDU1 2,616 1.8120 XDUB 15:29:54 00029142227TRDU1 479 1.8120 XDUB 15:36:03 00029142375TRDU1 1,826 1.8120 XDUB 15:36:03 00029142374TRDU1 6,789 1.8120 XDUB 15:36:03 00029142373TRDU1 2,479 1.8140 XDUB 15:56:08 00029142567TRDU1 212 1.8120 XDUB 15:57:07 00029142647TRDU1 322 1.8120 XDUB 15:57:07 00029142646TRDU1 2,388 1.8120 XDUB 15:57:07 00029142645TRDU1 2,406 1.8120 XDUB 15:57:07 00029142644TRDU1 1,760 1.8120 XDUB 15:57:07 00029142648TRDU1 5,125 1.8180 XDUB 16:12:43 00029142788TRDU1 2,600 1.8180 XDUB 16:18:57 00029142897TRDU1 2,534 1.8180 XDUB 16:18:57 00029142896TRDU1 2,424 1.8120 XDUB 16:24:12 00029142975TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,595 1.5500 XLON 08:24:50 00029140949TRDU1 3,368 1.5460 XLON 08:24:51 00029140950TRDU1 1,579 1.5480 XLON 09:15:28 00029141046TRDU1 3,217 1.5480 XLON 09:15:28 00029141045TRDU1 1,628 1.5420 XLON 09:50:47 00029141079TRDU1 1,889 1.5520 XLON 11:01:17 00029141186TRDU1 970 1.5520 XLON 11:09:48 00029141214TRDU1 916 1.5520 XLON 11:09:48 00029141213TRDU1 189 1.5520 XLON 11:38:07 00029141240TRDU1 966 1.5520 XLON 11:38:07 00029141239TRDU1 560 1.5520 XLON 11:38:07 00029141238TRDU1 1,891 1.5480 XLON 11:45:46 00029141249TRDU1 1,593 1.5480 XLON 11:45:46 00029141248TRDU1 1,645 1.5480 XLON 12:41:18 00029141325TRDU1 1,597 1.5480 XLON 12:41:18 00029141324TRDU1 300 1.5480 XLON 13:07:36 00029141353TRDU1

1,400 1.5480 XLON 13:07:36 00029141349TRDU1 652 1.5480 XLON 13:40:38 00029141392TRDU1 856 1.5480 XLON 13:40:38 00029141391TRDU1 388 1.5480 XLON 13:40:38 00029141394TRDU1 105 1.5480 XLON 13:40:38 00029141393TRDU1 1,295 1.5480 XLON 13:40:41 00029141395TRDU1 1,703 1.5580 XLON 14:35:10 00029141559TRDU1 1,896 1.5580 XLON 14:41:46 00029141597TRDU1 2,918 1.5540 XLON 14:44:36 00029141610TRDU1 1,784 1.5540 XLON 14:44:36 00029141609TRDU1 1,837 1.5500 XLON 15:23:55 00029142156TRDU1 3,550 1.5500 XLON 15:23:55 00029142155TRDU1 1,768 1.5500 XLON 15:57:07 00029142643TRDU1 29 1.5580 XLON 16:15:45 00029142797TRDU1 917 1.5580 XLON 16:15:45 00029142796TRDU1 806 1.5580 XLON 16:15:45 00029142795TRDU1 1,869 1.5540 XLON 16:18:57 00029142895TRDU1 324 1.5520 XLON 16:26:34 00029142977TRDU1 2,000 1.5520 XLON 16:26:34 00029142976TRDU1

