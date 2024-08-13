

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 170.44 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 170.00.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 161.70 and 189.08 from Monday's closing quotes of 160.79 and 187.76, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 147.82, 9753, 89.21 and 107.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 147.02, 96.81, 88.55 and 107.00, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 175.00 against the franc, 166.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the greenback, 103.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



