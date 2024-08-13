

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, Tuesday announced the appointment of Sarah Kuijlaars to the position of Chief Financial Officer, and to the Board, with effect from September 16.



Kuijlaars, 56, succeeds Dawn Allen who, as announced in April, is leaving the firm to take up the position of Chief Financial Officer of Haleon plc. Allen will step down as CFO and from Tate & Lyle's Board on September 15.



Kuijlaars previously served as CFO of De Beers Group and Arcadis NV. Prior to that, she was Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, and held a number of senior finance leadership roles during a 25-year career at Shell plc. She is currently a non-executive director of Inchcape plc.



Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, said, 'Her proven track record of financial leadership in large and dynamic global businesses will prove invaluable to us as we enter the next phase of our growth agenda as a focused food and beverage solutions business.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX