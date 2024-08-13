The Taiwan Pavilion at the Cultural Olympiad in Paris ended its 15-day run on August 10, celebrating the historic achievement of Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (???). Lin won Taiwan's first Olympic boxing gold medal in the women's 57-kilogram featherweight division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240811211488/en/

Nymphia Wind, a Taiwanese drag queen and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, was overcome with emotion as Lin's photo and the news of her gold medal appeared on the LED screen. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the Parc de la Villette, the pavilion, organised by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC), opened on 27 July. It featured 24 performing arts groups with over 120 members, showcasing Taiwan's "freedom, democracy and diversity" through music, opera, dance and visual performances.

The highlight of the closing night was the announcement of Lin's victory. Nymphia Wind, a Taiwanese drag queen and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, was overcome with emotion as Lin's photo and the news of her gold medal appeared on the LED screen. Amid cheers and applause, Nymphia praised Lin's achievement and thanked all the Taiwanese athletes competing in Paris.

Deputy Minister of Culture Sue Wang (???) addressed the audience, expressing gratitude for the pavilion's "journey", which included "surprise, tears, joy, friendship, gratitude, pride and affection". Wang emphasised Taiwan's determination to be part of the international community, despite having to compete under the name "Chinese Taipei" due to pressure from China.

Taiwan's representative in France, François Wu (???), also thanked everyone involved, noting that "tonight is not a farewell. We will see each other again," and acknowledged the support that made the pavilion a success.

The Pavilion's programme included 57 performances, reflecting Taiwan's vibrant cultural identity and its aspirations on the global stage. Overall, the event was a powerful showcase of Taiwan's cultural spirit and international presence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240811211488/en/

Contacts:

Media: Cheng-Li Hsu (???)

Email: qweaz@wavenet.com.tw