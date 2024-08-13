

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 0.6038 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day high of 1.0921 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6022 and 1.0934, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.8112 and 89.25 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.8159 and 88.55, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.07 against the aussie, 1.78 against the euro and 93.00 against the kiwi.



