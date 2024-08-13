DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 287.0562 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12176 CODE: JPHG LN ISIN: LU1681039308 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LN Sequence No.: 340194 EQS News ID: 1966579 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966579&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)