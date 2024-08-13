Anzeige
13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 09:46 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) 
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
13-Aug-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.0992 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14969856 
CODE: AASG LN 
ISIN: LU1681044563 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681044563 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AASG LN 
Sequence No.:  340204 
EQS News ID:  1966611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966611&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
