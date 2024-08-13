DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.5136 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23754216 CODE: MSRU LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU LN Sequence No.: 340244 EQS News ID: 1966691 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 13, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)