

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor service company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$450.6 million or $13.9 million, as compared to NT$628.5 million or $19.4 million in the prior year.



Net earnings were NT$0.62 or $0.02 per basic share, as compared to NT$0.86 or $0.03 per basic share a year ago.



Net earnings for the second quarter were $0.38 per basic ADS, compared to $0.53 per basic ADS in the second quarter of 2023.



Revenue was NT$5.81 billion or $179.0 million, an increase of 6.7 percent from NT$5.44 billion or $167.8 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.2 percent sequentially.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX