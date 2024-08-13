NFP Acquires Orca Financial Group, a Specialist Financial Brokerage

Acquisition strengthens NFP's employee benefits and wealth management capabilities in Ireland

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Orca Financial Group, a specialist financial brokerage based in Leopardstown, County Dublin. The Orca team will join NFP's employee benefits and wealth management businesses in Ireland, and John Molloy, currently managing director of Orca, will retain the same title with NFP.

"We're delighted to add the Orca team's skill and experience to our already strong employee benefits and wealth management businesses," said Colm Power, managing director, NFP in Ireland. "John and his team will allow us to offer a more diverse portfolio of specialist solutions to our clients, and their knowledge will drive innovation and future growth for NFP in Ireland."

Orca Financial Group was founded in 2004 to enhance the service delivery model across the pension market. In the past two decades, they have seen considerable growth, organically and through acquisitions and now provide specialist financial support to over 2,000 clients across Ireland from their offices in Leopardstown and Portlaoise.

"There's been a growing demand from Irish employers to access a full range of pension and wealth solutions from one brokerage firm," said Molloy. "We're excited about working with Colm and the growing NFP team in Ireland to meet this demand. Joining NFP will mean added value for our existing and future customers through the greater range of solutions and services available to us as part of NFP."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit www.nfpireland.ie to learn more.

