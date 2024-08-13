Sasol Limited: Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Executive Director

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the SENS announcement of 2 May 2024, where Sasol advised that Mr Hanré Rossouw will step down as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Sasol Limited on 31 October 2024 to pursue a career opportunity.

In compliance with para 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements and para 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Board of Sasol Limited, following a thorough process considering both internal and external candidates, has appointed Mr Walt Bruns as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Sasol Limited to replace Mr Hanré Rossouw. This appointment will take effect from 1 September 2024, in accordance with the Company's policy for the nomination of directors.

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that Mr Hanré Rossouw will therefore step down as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Sasol Limited on 31 August 2024.

Mr Bruns is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Sasol Southern Africa including Energy and Chemicals. He has been with Sasol for 15 years and has held a variety of senior management positions, including more than three years as Chief Financial Officer of Sasol's global chemicals business. Prior to Sasol, he worked for Deloitte in South Africa and the United States of America. Mr Bruns is well positioned to succeed Mr Rossouw, owing to his in depth knowledge of the Sasol business and his extensive global experience in both the chemicals and energy sectors. Mr Bruns will focus on driving sustainable value and supporting Sasol's strategic transformation for the future.

Mr Bruns is a certified chartered accountant in South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Stellenbosch and post graduate diplomas from the University of Cape Town.

Ms Trix Kennealy, Chairman of the Sasol Audit Committee, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Hanré for his significant contribution and leadership over the past two years, during particularly challenging times. The Board welcomes Walt and is looking forward to working with him. His background and experience are well aligned with Sasol's near and long-term objectives, and he will play a key role in re-shaping our financial success."

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited