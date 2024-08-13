

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 189.52 against the yen, from an early low of 187.67.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 8-day highs of 0.8532 and 1.2813 from early lows of 0.8565 and 1.2763, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.1116 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.1044.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 200.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback and 1.14 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX