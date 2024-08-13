Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 10:37 Uhr
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU LN) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
13-Aug-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 364.0068 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 827697 
CODE: DJEU LN 
ISIN: FR0007056841 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0007056841 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DJEU LN 
Sequence No.:  340324 
EQS News ID:  1966903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966903&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.