Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
München
13.08.24
09:07 Uhr
0,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.08.2024 10:59 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of units rights and paid subscription units of Immunovia AB

With effect from August 16, 2024, the unit rights of Immunovia AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 27, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   IMMNOV UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022600110              
Order book ID:  351026                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in Immunovia AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including September 23, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   IMMNOV BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022600128              
Order book ID:  351027                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.