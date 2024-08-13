Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/5/2024
FR0010313833
2272
78,0500
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/6/2024
FR0010313833
2272
77,9278
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/7/2024
FR0010313833
2272
79,6849
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/8/2024
FR0010313833
2272
78,3114
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/9/2024
FR0010313833
2272
79,1238
XPAR
TOTAL
11 360
78,6196
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
