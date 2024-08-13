

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as investors reacted to a slew of earnings and awaited key U.S. inflation data this week for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 17,743 after finishing on a flat note the previous day.



Chemicals distributor Brenntag dropped 1.1 percent after lowering its full-year guidance.



Consumer goods group Henkel added half a percent after posting solid second-quarter results with strong gross margin growth.



Evotec rallied 3.6 percent. The drug maker announced significant advancements in its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, focusing on developing a pipeline based on molecular glue.



As a result of performance and program-based milestones, Evotec will receive a total of $75 million in payments.



Thyssenkrupp Nucera rose over 2 percent. The global leader in electrolysis technologies reported a 12 percent increase in order intake in Q3 2024.



Meal-kit maker HelloFresh soared 10 percent after its second-quarter results beat estimates.



