Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Coinfest Asia, one of the biggest Web3 festivals in Asia, will take place on August 22-23, 2024, in Nuanu City, Bali.

It is anticipated to be a groundbreaking event that showcases a different approach to the crypto community - one that's more inclusive, by hosting various exciting activities across 17 distinct areas.

The event is poised to be a major event for the Web3 community, drawing over 2000 companies from over 65 countries, 6,000 participants and featuring over 150 notable speakers.

Converging entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts from across the globe, Coinfest Asia 2024 aims to offer an unconventional and immersive experience that leaves attendees with lasting memories and insights.

Every year, Coinfest Asia comes with a unique theme adapted to the latest developments in Web3 technology to provide the best experience for attendees. Following its second edition in 2023, which was a huge success with over 2000+ attendees from 52 countries, 80+ speakers from renowned companies, and 300+ companies in attendance, this third edition will feature a series of activities, including ETH SEA Hackathon, designed to promote developer skills in Web3 technology.

Coinfest Week Side Events

The third edition will offer a different experience with several events across 17 different areas. These supporting events will include various activities ranging from hackathons, breakout sessions, alpha sessions, trading competitions, networking wallets, community events, exhibitions, pitching sessions, regulatory sessions, simultaneous chess, and after-parties.

Coinfest Asia 2024 has set the stage for attendees to explore real-world insights and build valuable connections through an immersive festival experience.

Currently, Coinfest Asia tickets can be purchased via the Coinfest Asia website: coinfest.asia.

Over 150 Notable Speakers at Coinfest Asia 2024

Attendees will gain exposure from more than 150 industry leaders and global cultural icons in Asia's leading economic hub. They will be speaking and sharing their important contributions on interesting topics such as RWA, DePIN, AI & ML, and many more.

Some of the top Web3 leaders who will be speaking at the Coinfest Asia 2024 include Wei Zhou (CEO of Coins.ph), Oleg Fomenko (Co-founder Sweat Economy), Alexander Svanevik (CEO of Nansen), Yat Siu (Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands), Amanda Cassatt (Founder and CEO of Serotonin), Kenny Li (Founder of Manta Network), Saad Ahmed (Head of Asia Pacific at Gemini), and Raks Sondhi (Chief Operating Officer at Upbit Singapore).

Almora Capital, a world-leading blockchain investment firm, will be the strategic partner of Coinfest Asia 2024. As part of this partnership, Almora Capital will actively seek out dynamic startups with high growth potential to invest in. Their focus will be on identifying and supporting groundbreaking ventures that can drive the industry forward. This collaboration highlights Almora Capital's dedication to nurturing emerging talent and contributing to the evolution of the cryptocurrency industry.

With its pioneering approach and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences, the fest continues to redefine the crypto landscape, inspiring innovative ideas and meaningful connections in the web3 sector.

Meanwhile, to get the Coinfest Asia tickets, visit the Coinfest Asia website.

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is Asia's largest web3 festival, structured to immerse entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts directly into adoption, innovation, and emerging markets in Asia.

