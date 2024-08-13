

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $4.561 billion, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $4.659 billion, or $4.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $43.175 billion from $42.916 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.561 Bln. vs. $4.659 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.60 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $43.175 Bln vs. $42.916 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX