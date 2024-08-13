Infillion Named to Inc. 5000 List for 8th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Infillion, an advanced media buying platform, revealed today that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the 8th consecutive year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





"It's phenomenal to see the Infillion team's efforts recognized with yet another spot on the Inc. 5000 list," says Rob Emrich, founder and executive chair, Infillion. "I'm in awe of the whole team's ability to seize upon cutting-edge trends and develop future-forward solutions for an advertising landscape that's changing faster than we ever imagined."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Infillion has had a banner year, from its groundbreaking acquisition of MediaMath last fall to its relaunch of the programmatic platform in April. The company now offers clients a fully multiplatform digital advertising solution across mobile, connected TV, desktop, and digital out-of-home including the largest live sports network in the U.S. Infillion was honored earlier this year with a spot on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, an inclusion within Gartner's Market Guide to Ad Tech Platforms, and has been named Agency of the Year by the IAC Awards for winning 28 honors for 14 campaigns, including work for Porsche, Intel, and the U.S. Navy.

"At Infillion, we've been innovating in the attention-based advertising space for a decade, and we're simultaneously able to stick to our longstanding principles and pivot deftly when the winds change," says Angela Birkemeier, chief financial officer, Infillion. "It's an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 any year, but eight years in a row is a true rarity, and shows the Infillion team's commitment to meaningful and sustainable growth."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Infillion

Infillion is the only global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Contact Information

Ivanna Garcia

DiGennaro Communications

ivanna.garcia@digennaro-usa.com

SOURCE: Infillion

View the original press release on newswire.com.