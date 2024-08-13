

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains one of caution as markets gear for the monthly inflation update from the U.S., widely seen as determining the course of the Fed's interest rate trajectory. The producer price inflation is due on Tuesday morning followed by the consumer price inflation on Wednesday morning.



Wall Street Futures are trading directionless. European benchmarks are trading with losses. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a positive note amidst strong gains by Nikkei.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined as markets digested the slashing of demand forecast by OPEC. Gold slipped after trading close to record highs. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,238.00, down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,348.60, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 17,682.85, down 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,194.38, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,230.92, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,663.15, down 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,205.00, up 3.37% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,826.80, up 0.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,867.95, up 0.34% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,174.06, up 0.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0922, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.2780, up 0.13% USD/JPY at 147.58, up 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6596, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3738, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 103.24, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.918%, up 0.21% Germany at 2.2130%, down 0.54% France at 2.960%, down 0.20% U.K. at 3.9550%, up 0.92% Japan at 0.851%, up 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $82.08, down 0.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $79.95, down 0.14%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,500.20, down 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,998.44, up 0.87% Ethereum at $2,644.01, up 2.53% BNB at $520.69, up 2.61% Solana at $145.14, down 0.19% XRP at $0.5711, down 0.59%.



