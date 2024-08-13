Cellectar Biosciences Reports Financial Results for Q2 2024 and Provides a Corporate Update

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a corporate update.

"With our recent positive data announcement from the CLOVER WaM pivotal study evaluating iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, we remain focused on filing our WM NDA in the fourth quarter of this year," said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. "We anticipate an accelerated six-month NDA review period and continue to prepare for a potential launch of iopofosine in 2025. We look forward to bringing this meaningful therapy to market and establishing iopofosine I 131 as the standard of care for the treatment of relapsed and refractory WM patients."

Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced final data exceeded the primary endpoint in the company's CLOVER WaM pivotal study evaluating iopofosine I 131, a potential first-in-class, targeted radiotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients that received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKi's). Data from the pivotal study demonstrated an 80% overall response rate (ORR), and a 56.4% major response rate (MRR) which exceeded the agreed-upon primary endpoint of a 20% MRR. The median number of prior lines of therapy was 4 (range, 2-14), with approximately 27% of patients' refractory to all available therapies (BTKi, anti-CD20 antibody, chemotherapy), and 40% of patients dual-class refractory (BTKi and rituximab). Notably, comparable iopofosine I 131 ORRs were observed across all clinically challenging disease subgroups, including: MYD99-wt (81%; n=16), P53-mutated (80%; n=5), and clinical patient cohorts including post-BTKi (72%; n=39), as well as dual-class (59%; n=22), and triple-class (53%; n=15) refractory patients. Secondary endpoints of disease control rate (98.2%) and duration of response (DoR) presented evidence that iopofosine provided durable clinical benefit across all response categories. The median DoR in patients achieving major response and overall response were not reached as of the data cutoff, with 78% of major response patients and 72% of overall response patients remaining free from disease progression at 18 months, respectively.

Announced a strategic partnership with City of Hope Cancer Center, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to evaluate iopofosine I 131 in mycosis fungoides, a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that affects the skin and, in some patients, internal organs and blood. The investigator-sponsored trial will evaluate approximately 10 patients with initiation planned for late 2024 or early 2025.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.9 million, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities during the three months ended June 30, 2024, was approximately $14.1 million. The company believes its cash balance as of June 30, 2024, when combined with the $19.4 million raised in July, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the second quarter of 2025.

Research and Development Expense: R&D expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was approximately $8.2 million, compared to approximately $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in R&D was primarily a result of expenditures for the company's WM pivotal trial, in addition to investments in product sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics infrastructure.

General and Administrative Expense: G&A expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $6.4 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in G&A was primarily driven by costs associated with the development of infrastructure necessary to support commercialization upon anticipated NDA approval, including the related marketing and personnel costs.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company's product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

