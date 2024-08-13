LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(Metrics compared to second quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $439.9 million, increased 9%; increased 10% on a constant currency basis

Total Payment Volume of $38.1 billion, increased 7%

Net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $34.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $119.0 million, increased 5%; increased 6% on a constant currency basis

Net leverage1 decreased to 4.8x as of June 30, 2024, compared to 5.0x as of December 31, 2023

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: " Paysafe's momentum continues with higher quality revenue growth accelerating to 9% in the second quarter, driven by strong performance across all major product lines and execution on our 2024 strategic initiatives and investments. These efforts continue to strengthen our foundation and position us for sustainable long-term success. Given our robust performance in the first half of the year, we are raising our revenue guidance for 2024 to a growth range of 7% to 8%, 125 basis point increase at the mid-point from our original 2024 guidance mid-point."

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

($ in millions) (unaudited) Full Year 2024 - prior Full Year 2024 - updated Revenue $1,688 - $1,712 $1,713 - $1,729 Adjusted EBITDA $473 - $488 $471 - $484

Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

Continue to execute our 2024 new sales hires and portfolio optimization initiatives with each remaining on track or ahead of schedule, enhancing Paysafe's go-to-market capabilities and drive long-term growth

Sales team continues to execute on selling more value-add services in the quarter helping to boost Merchant Solutions' take rates

iGaming revenue growth continues to benefit from deals signed in second half of 2023 and U.S. states that legalized online gambling in 2023

Continue to rationalize portfolio to reduce risk and improve quality of earnings

Established partnership with Riot Games to provide gamers with the ability to use paysafecard for a seamless and secure transactional experience

Capital returns - repurchased 686,396 shares for $11.0 million

(1) Paysafe defines net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the sum of the last twelve months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA. For the period ended June 30, 2024, total debt was $2,451.4 million and cash and cash equivalents was $222.4 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $468.7 million. For the period ended December 31, 2023, total debt was $2,501.8 million and cash and cash equivalents was $202.3 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $458.7 million.

Second Quarter of 2024 Summary of Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 439,924 $ 402,338 $ 857,662 $ 790,187 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) $ 256,099 $ 235,724 $ 503,464 $ 464,634 Net (loss) / income $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,006 $ 113,031 $ 230,922 $ 220,846 Adjusted net income $ 36,279 $ 34,678 $ 71,585 $ 67,754

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $439.9 million, an increase of 9%, compared to $402.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting 7% growth in total payment volume. Excluding a $2.1 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, total revenue increased 10%. Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 13%, reflecting double-digit growth in e-commerce as well as growth from small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") driven by initiatives to expand our sales capabilities and optimize the portfolio. Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 6% as reported and 7% in constant currency, reflecting growth from gambling merchants as well as ongoing initiatives related to product and consumer engagement.

Net loss for the second quarter decreased to $1.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. This was largely due to increased operating income, mainly driven by higher revenues, and decreased tax expense, slightly offset by a reduction in other income.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter increased 5% to $36.3 million, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $119.0 million, an increase of 5%, compared to $113.0 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $0.7 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, Adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, primarily reflecting revenue growth, partially offset by incremental expenses related to previously announced initiatives to expand the sales team and optimize the portfolio.

Second quarter operating cash flow was $54.1 million, compared to $50.2 million in the prior year period, which was mainly driven by movements in working capital. Unlevered free cash flow was $70.0 million, compared to $76.2 million in the prior year period, driven by the timing of bonus payments.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents was $222.4 million, total debt was $2.5 billion and net debt was $2.2 billion. Compared to December 31, 2023, total debt decreased by $50.4 million, reflecting net repayments of $13.3 million as well as movement in foreign exchange rates.

Summary of Segment Results

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY June 30, YoY ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 change 2024 2023 change Revenue: Merchant Solutions $ 254,978 $ 225,698 13 % $ 486,376 $ 434,219 12 % Digital Wallets $ 189,673 $ 179,079 6 % $ 380,130 $ 360,527 5 % Intersegment $ (4,727 ) $ (2,439 ) 94 % $ (8,844 ) $ (4,559 ) 94 % Total Revenue $ 439,924 $ 402,338 9 % $ 857,662 $ 790,187 9 % Adjusted EBITDA: Merchant Solutions $ 56,511 $ 55,769 1 % $ 105,689 $ 108,105 -2 % Digital Wallets $ 82,413 $ 77,211 7 % $ 165,687 $ 156,420 6 % Corporate $ (19,918 ) $ (19,949 ) 0 % $ (40,454 ) $ (43,679 ) 7 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,006 $ 113,031 5 % $ 230,922 $ 220,846 5 %

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 439,924 $ 402,338 $ 857,662 $ 790,187 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 183,825 166,614 354,198 325,553 Selling, general and administrative 150,059 133,600 294,867 261,911 Depreciation and amortization 68,630 66,425 136,940 129,972 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 23 193 676 275 Restructuring and other costs 728 1,340 1,180 3,330 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 144 - 321 - Operating income 36,515 34,166 69,480 69,146 Other income, net 4,397 7,376 16,752 9,923 Interest expense, net (37,135 ) (36,762 ) (72,100 ) (74,218 ) Income before taxes 3,777 4,780 14,132 4,851 Income tax expense 5,207 6,545 12,506 10,424 Net (loss) / income $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Net (loss) / income per share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) Net (loss) / income per share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) Net (loss) / income $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax of $0: (Loss)/gain on foreign currency translation (6,055 ) 8,204 (13,667 ) 10,378 Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (7,485 ) $ 6,439 $ (12,041 ) $ 4,805

Paysafe Limited Consolidated Net (loss) / income per share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator ($ in thousands) Net (loss) / income - basic $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Net (loss) / income - diluted $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares - basic 60.7 61.5 61.2 61.2 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 60.7 61.5 61.7 61.2 Net (loss) / income per share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 )

(1) The denominator used in the calculation of diluted net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, includes an additional 0.5 million shares, representing the dilutive effect of the Company's restricted stock units.

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,382 $ 202,322 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,069,269 1,295,947 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,677 and $5,240, respectively 177,323 162,081 Settlement receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,334 and $5,197, respectively 166,877 171,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,810 74,919 Total current assets 1,702,661 1,906,493 Deferred tax assets 77,273 77,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,175 17,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,110 22,120 Derivative financial assets 9,888 10,427 Intangible assets, net 1,062,881 1,163,935 Goodwill 2,000,689 2,023,402 Other assets - non-current 8,689 6,838 Total non-current assets 3,207,705 3,321,208 Total assets $ 4,910,366 $ 5,227,701 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 190,541 $ 202,699 Short-term debt 10,190 10,190 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,254,680 1,477,017 Operating lease liabilities - current 8,073 8,233 Contingent consideration payable - current 9,908 11,828 Liability for share-based compensation - current 3,405 2,701 Total current liabilities 1,476,797 1,712,668 Non-current debt 2,441,205 2,491,643 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 21,740 16,963 Deferred tax liabilities 103,618 111,705 Warrant liabilities 1,283 1,423 Liability for share-based compensation - non-current 2,545 3,108 Contingent consideration payable - non-current 325 6,878 Total non-current liabilities 2,570,716 2,631,720 Total liabilities 4,047,513 4,344,388 Commitments and contingent liabilities Total shareholders' equity 862,853 883,313 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,910,366 $ 5,227,701

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 (1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 137,461 129,972 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss (3,872 ) 7,207 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (6,191 ) 8,104 Interest expense, net (4,962 ) (666 ) Share-based compensation 22,325 18,123 Other income, net (9,542 ) (14,627 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 676 275 Allowance for credit losses and other 19,205 9,241 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 321 - Non-cash lease expense 4,335 4,501 Movements in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (31,131 ) (17,648 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,646 ) (7,488 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (10,909 ) (37,174 ) Income tax receivable (2,721 ) (24,033 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 112,975 70,214 Cash flows in investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (8,227 ) (6,339 ) Purchase of merchant portfolios - (23,488 ) Other intangible asset expenditures (46,666 ) (49,487 ) Receipts under derivative financial instruments 4,949 4,784 Cash inflow from merchant reserves 6,510 - Other investing activities, net 1,626 (478 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (41,808 ) (75,008 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash settled equity awards - (484 ) Repurchases of shares withheld for taxes (5,320 ) (6,709 ) Purchase of treasury shares (25,000 ) - Settlement funds - merchants and customers, net (195,156 ) (423,099 ) Repurchase of borrowings (67,928 ) (83,635 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 129,291 55,781 Repayments of loans and borrowings (73,412 ) (55,044 ) Proceeds under line of credit 450,000 450,000 Repayments under line of credit (450,000 ) (450,000 ) Contingent consideration paid (8,597 ) (7,642 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (246,122 ) (520,832 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (31,663 ) 31,553 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the period $ (206,618 ) $ (494,073 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,498,269 2,127,195 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, including customer accounts and other restricted cash $ 1,291,651 $ 1,633,122

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,382 $ 206,703 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,069,269 1,426,419 Total cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash $ 1,291,651 $ 1,633,122

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company elected to change its presentation of the cash flows associated with "Settlement receivables, net" and " Funds payable and amounts due to customers" from operating activities, to present them as financing activities within its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Comparative amounts have been recast to conform to current period presentation. These recasts had no impact on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss, Consolidated Statements of Financial Position or Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. This includes Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered free cash flow, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Net leverage which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP").

Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as revenue less cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization). Management believes Gross Profit to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and ability to manage cost.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before the impact of income tax (benefit)/expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of a subsidiaries and other assets, net, and other income/(expense), net. These adjustments also include certain costs and transaction items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and improves the comparability of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted net income excludes the impact of certain non-operational and non-cash items. Adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company before the impact of other non-operating income / (expense), net, impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, accelerated amortization of debt fees, amortization of acquired assets, loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries and other assets, share-based compensation, discrete tax items and the income tax (benefit)/expense on these non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is adjusted net income as defined above divided by adjusted weighted average dilutive shares outstanding. Management believes the removal of certain non-operational and non-cash items from net income enhances shareholders ability to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by improving comparability of operating results across reporting periods.

Unlevered free cash flow is defined as net cash flows provided by/used in operating activities, adjusted for the impact of capital expenditure, payments relating to restructuring and other costs and cash paid for interest. Capital expenditure includes purchases of property plant & equipment and purchases of other intangible assets, including software development costs. Capital expenditure does not include purchases of merchant portfolios. Management believes unlevered free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Net leverage is defined as net debt (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes net leverage is a useful measure of the Company's credit position and progress towards leverage targets.

Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, including Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered free cash flow, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Net leverage when considered together with the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide users with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of Paysafe's core operating performance. In addition, management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information in assessing the Company's results on a basis that fosters comparability across periods by excluding the impact on the Company's reported GAAP results of acquisitions and dispositions that have occurred in such periods. However, these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Paysafe's financial results or position. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to revenue, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP.

You should be aware that Paysafe's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In addition, the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA provided herein have not been reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. We have reconciled the historical non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Income tax expense 5,207 6,545 12,506 10,424 Interest expense, net 37,135 36,762 72,100 74,218 Depreciation and amortization 68,630 66,425 136,940 129,972 Share-based compensation expense 12,966 10,907 22,325 18,123 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 23 193 676 275 Restructuring and other costs 728 1,340 1,180 3,330 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries and other assets, net 144 - 321 - Other income, net (4,397 ) (7,376 ) (16,752 ) (9,923 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,006 $ 113,031 $ 230,922 $ 220,846

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Unlevered Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 (1) 2024 2023 (1) Net cash inflows from operating activities $ 54,140 $ 50,200 $ 112,975 $ 70,214 Capital expenditure (30,468 ) (25,458 ) (54,893 ) (55,826 ) Cash paid for interest 45,731 45,991 77,062 74,884 Payments relating to Restructuring and other costs 598 5,481 4,051 29,165 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 70,001 $ 76,214 $ 139,195 $ 118,437 Adjusted EBITDA 119,006 113,031 230,922 220,846

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company elected to change its presentation of "Settlement receivables, net" and " Funds payable and amounts due to customers" from operating activities, to present them as financing activities within its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. As a result, the reconciling item related to " Movements in customer accounts and other restricted cash" is no longer required in the unlevered free cash flow reconciliation. Comparative amounts have been recast to conform to current period presentation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 439,924 $ 402,338 $ 857,662 $ 790,187 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 183,825 166,614 354,198 325,553 Depreciation and amortization 68,630 66,425 136,940 129,972 Gross Profit (1) $ 187,469 $ 169,299 $ 366,524 $ 334,662 Depreciation and amortization 68,630 66,425 136,940 129,972 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) $ 256,099 $ 235,724 $ 503,464 $ 464,634

(1) Gross Profit has been calculated as revenue, less cost of services and depreciation and amortization. Gross profit is not presented within the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income $ (1,430 ) $ (1,765 ) $ 1,626 $ (5,573 ) Other non operating income, net (1) (1,864 ) (4,814 ) (11,638 ) (5,578 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 23 193 676 275 Amortization of acquired assets (2) 33,527 34,095 67,130 67,768 Restructuring and other costs 728 1,340 1,180 3,330 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries and other assets, net 144 - 321 - Share-based compensation expense 12,966 10,907 22,325 18,123 Discrete tax items (3) 4,608 5,406 10,073 10,885 Income tax expense on non-GAAP adjustments (4) (12,423 ) (10,684 ) (20,108 ) (21,476 ) Adjusted net income $ 36,279 $ 34,678 $ 71,585 $ 67,754 (in millions) Weighted average shares - diluted 60.7 61.5 61.7 61.2 Adjusted diluted impact 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.3 Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted 61.2 61.6 61.7 61.5

(1) Other non-operating income, net primarily consists of income and expenses outside of the Company's operating activities, including, fair value gain / loss on warrant liabilities and derivatives, gain / loss on repurchases of debt, gain / loss on foreign exchange and the release of certain provisions. (2) Amortization of acquired asset represents amortization expense on the fair value of intangible assets acquired through various Company acquisitions, including brands, customer relationships, software and merchant portfolios. (3) Discrete tax items mainly represent (a) valuation allowance recorded on deferred tax assets of $3,804 and $4,013 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $9,306 and $4,753 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (b) measurement period adjustments which were ($325) and ($1,612) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($382) and $917 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and (c) discrete tax expense on share-based compensation, which would not have been incurred as share-based compensation expense is removed from adjusted net income, of $2,290 and $3,741 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2,472 and $3,741 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The remaining discrete tax items relate to the remeasurement of certain deferred tax balances due to changes in the statutory tax rates in certain jurisdictions. (4) Income tax expense on non-GAAP adjustments reflects the tax expense on each taxable adjustment using the current statutory tax rate of the applicable jurisdiction specific to that adjustment.

Adjusted Net Income per Share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income - basic $ 36,279 $ 34,678 $ 71,585 $ 67,754 Adjusted net income - diluted $ 36,279 $ 34,678 $ 71,585 $ 67,754 Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares - basic 60.7 61.5 61.2 61.2 Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted (1) 61.2 61.6 61.7 61.5 Adjusted net income per share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 1.17 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 1.16 $ 1.10

(1) The denominator used in the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 includes the dilutive effect of the Company's restricted stock units.

