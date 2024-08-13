Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 13:40 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Aug-2024 / 12:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status                 PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment         Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                                ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Exercise of 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan Award 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)              GBP 1.408000   33750

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-08-13

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  340342 
EQS News ID:  1967015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967015&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
