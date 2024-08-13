

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian and urged him to refrain from attacking Israel.



He made the call in the wake of threat by Iran and/or its proxies of an imminent attack targeting Israel.



It is reportedly the first call between the leaders of the two countries since March 2021.



According to the White House, 'a significant set of attacks' could take place this week.



There was a serious risk of miscalculation and now was the time for calm and careful consideration, Starmer told Iran's new leader.



The new British Prime Minister underlined his commitment to an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He added that the focus should be on diplomatic negotiations to achieve those outcomes.



Starmer also raised the cases of foreign detainees in Iran, adding that it was vital that they received the necessary medical care.



The two leaders agreed that a constructive dialogue between the UK and Iran was in both countries' interests, says a press release issued by No. 10 Downing Street. Starmer made it clear that further talks could take place only if 'Iran ceased its destabilizing actions including threats against individuals in the UK and did not further aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine'.



