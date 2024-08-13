North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51113123, June 2024)

The IDC MarketScape's assessment evaluates vendors from consulting firms worldwide to understand client needs, provide strategic solutions and partner with the client to implement these changes.

North Highland believes this recognition reinforces its efforts in making client strategies real. The firm excels in reimagining workforces, modernizing data and systems, building capability and managing adoption of transformative changes. This comprehensive approach enables clients to effectively implement and sustain organizational transformation.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape in the Worldwide Business Consulting Services Assessment," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "Our strategy is largely based on placing our client's workforce at the center of our solutions, and we believe our inclusion in this report reflects our strength in delivering organizational change while supporting client teams to sustain that change."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

