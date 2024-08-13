Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.08.2024 14:18 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKXP5L71

Issuer Name

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

  1. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Munsbach

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

  1. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

O3 Asset Value SICAV

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Aug-2024

  1. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Aug-2024

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A +

8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.817400

0.000000

7.817400

6192500

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BKXP5L71

6192500

7.817400

Sub Total 8.A

6192500

7.817400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of

controlled

undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

  1. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information

This notification is being sent by "ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A." as the management company in the name and on behalf of the fund "O3 Asset Value SICAV".

  1. Date of Completion

  1. Place Of Completion

Munsbach, Luxembourg


