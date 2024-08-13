Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
- Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BKXP5L71
Issuer Name
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
- Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
- Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Munsbach
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Luxembourg
- Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
O3 Asset Value SICAV
LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Aug-2024
- Date on which Issuer notified
09-Aug-2024
- Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A +
8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.817400
0.000000
7.817400
6192500
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BKXP5L71
6192500
7.817400
Sub Total 8.A
6192500
7.817400%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
- Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of
controlled
undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
- In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
- Additional Information
This notification is being sent by "ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A." as the management company in the name and on behalf of the fund "O3 Asset Value SICAV".
- Date of Completion
- Place Of Completion
Munsbach, Luxembourg