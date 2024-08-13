

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's report on producer price inflation for July will be the focus on Tuesday.



Investors might be looking ahead to a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



In the Asian trading session, gold dipped, while oil prices traded lower.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 118.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly up on Monday. The Dow dipped 140.53 points or 0.4 percent to 39,357.01, the S&P 500 inched up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,344.39 and the Nasdaq rose 35.31 points or 0.2 percent to 16,780.61.



On the economic front, the PPI - Final demand for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation before the Conference of African American Financial Professionals at 1.15 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended before ending on a mixed note Tuesday. Japanese markets posted strong gains.



Chinese stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.34 percent to 2,867.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.36 percent higher at 17,174.06.



Japanese markets logged strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 3.45 percent to 36,232.51 while the broader Topix index surged 2.83 percent to 2,553.55.



Australian stocks closed modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.17 percent to 7,826.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.17 percent higher at 8,042.20.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 9.00 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 0.32 points or 0.00 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 1.73 points or 0.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 10.59 points or 0.09 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.055 percent.



