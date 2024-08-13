

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has released results of the Major Cities Chiefs Association Violent Crime Survey, that shows a decrease in violent crime in the United States in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time period last year.



In nearly 70 major cities across the country, violent crime has continued to drop during the first half of this year compared to the same time period last year, including a 17 percent decrease in homicides.



This updated data comes in the wake of last year's historic drop in homicides nationwide and one of the lowest levels of violent crime in 50 years.



'This data offers yet another indicator of a substantial reduction in violent crime in major cities across the country,' Attorney General said in a statement.



Three and a half years ago, the Justice Department launched an ambitious strategy to combat violent crime in partnership with other federal law enforcement agencies, with state and local law enforcement who risk their lives to keep their communities safe.



The Justice Department's work together with its partners to drive down violent crime is paying off, according to Garland.



He added that the Department will continue to work with law enforcement partners across the country to arrest violent felons, seize and trace guns used in crimes, disrupt violent drug trafficking, and hire more police officers.



