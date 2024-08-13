Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: X), TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024 for the Labour Day holiday.

The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

