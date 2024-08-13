

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's choppy trading session little changed, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.



The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices crept higher in the month of July.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. The uptick by producer prices matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2 percent in July from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in June.



Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to decelerate to 2.3 percent from the 2.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.



The notable slowdown by the annual rate of price growth is likely to increase confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next month.



On Wednesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.



Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June, while the annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to dip to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are also expected to rise by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The annual rate of core price growth is expected to slow to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent.



Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the day little changed. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and finished the session narrowly mixed.



While the Dow dipped 140.53 points or 0.4 percent to 39,357.01, the S&P 500 inched up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,344.39 and the Nasdaq rose 35.31 points or 0.2 percent to 16,780.61.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index soared by 3.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.22 to $79.84 a barrel after spiking $3.22 to $80.06 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after surging $30.60 to $2,504 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.60 to $2,609.60 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.29 yen compared to the 147.21 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0944 compared to yesterday's $1.0931.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX