Inc. Names 1upHealth No. 95 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With Record Three-Year Revenue Growth, 1upHealth Ranks in Top Two Percent of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Today, Inc. announced today that 1upHealth, the leading FHIR® platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, ranked No. 95 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"We're deeply honored to have 1upHealth's growth recognized by Inc. This achievement truly reflects the trust our customers have placed in our team, and the pressing need for a modern data approach in healthcare," said Nolan Kelly, Chief Customer Officer, 1upHealth. "It's exciting to be at the forefront of this transformation-developing innovative technology that empowers our customers to securely acquire, govern, and share data. In an industry where data movement has historically been a challenge, it's vital for our society to advance, and 1upHealth is proud to be leading the way."

1upHealth has been guiding the industry to computable interoperability since 2017. With the most implementations of CMS APIs in the market, the company's customer base has grown to more than 80 enterprise organizations spanning health plans, state Medicaid, providers, and digital health companies. With its health data management platform designed for the healthcare industry and built on a modern data lake architecture, the company is well-positioned to help organizations ensure compliance with health data exchange regulations and leverage data to power critical business workflows and make timely, informed decisions. The company has recently formed a Client Advisory Board to support its next phase of growth and technological evolution.

1upHealth is pleased to add the 2024 Inc. 5000 to a long list of recent recognitions, including: 2024 Boston Business Journal Fastest Growing Health Tech in Boston (Top 10); 2023 & 2024 Built In Boston Best Places to Work; 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (#35); and 2023 NEVY Powerhouse Healthcare Company of the Year.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and analyze data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

