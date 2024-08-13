Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Software Platform Growth Surges to Surpass 5 Million Users

Crexendo®, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced it has surpassed 5 million global users*. Crexendo's software platform is the third largest, and fastest growing software platform in North America, according to Frost & Sullivan, and is growing at nearly twice the rate of the two largest platform providers in the UCaaS industry, thus firmly establishing Crexendo as a top-tier provider on a global stage.

Crexendo licenses its software platform to over 230 Partners that leverage Crexendo's robust technology, feature set and solutions to support their rapidly growing base of customers. Crexendo's software solutions support over 400 applications through our award-winning API capabilities, including many solutions using AI technology. The integration of advanced AI capabilities ensure that the platform continuously adapts to evolving business needs, offering clients a dynamic, forward-thinking solution that supports their growth and success.

"Our leadership in providing the top cloud communications software is built on our unwavering focus on providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional service," said Jeff Korn CEO and Chairman. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our UCaaS, CCaaS and SaaS offerings and ensuring our users stay ahead of the industry. As we continue to expand, we remain steadfast in our mission to transform business communications on a global scale."

"By consistently improving and enhancing our technology and understanding the evolving needs of our users, we ensure they have access to the most advanced, scalable, and flexible communication solutions available," Korn continued. " We have doubled the number of end users that rely on Crexendo's technology in just a little over two years and I expect that rapid growth to continue. Our goal is to empower our service providers and end-user businesses to achieve their full potential through seamless and efficient communication, driving productivity and growth. As we look to the future, we will continue providing our customers with the best software and solutions they need to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape."

As Crexendo celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company remains dedicated to setting new standards in the cloud communications industry. With its commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, Crexendo is well-positioned to lead the way in delivering transformative solutions that drive business success. The continued expansion and adoption of Crexendo's software platform underscore its pivotal role in shaping the future of global communications.

In light of its exceptional growth, Crexendo will now report end user milestones in increments of one million. For more information about Crexendo and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.crexendo.com.

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) remarkable growth at nearly twice that of the UCaaS industry; (ii) firmly establishes Crexendo as a top-tier provider on a global stage; (iii) offering clients a dynamic, forward-thinking solution that supports their growth and success; (iv) we ensure they have access to the most advanced, scalable, and flexible communication solutions available; (v) We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cloud communications and ensuring our users stay ahead of the industry; (vi) we continue to expand, we remain steadfast in our mission to transform business communications on a global scale; (vii) we ensure they have access to the most advanced, scalable, and flexible communication solutions available; (viii) providing our customers with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape and (ix) the company remains dedicated to setting new standards in the cloud communications industry."

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com