EX Healthcare: dermaFIT Muscle Cream: The World's First and Only Muscle Retention Cream Now Available at dermaFIT.com

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / EX Healthcare, a leading skin healthcare company, is proud to announce the launch of dermaFIT, the world's first and only muscle retention cream, now available for purchase at dermaFIT.com.

dermaFIT's three types of muscel retention cream: Strength for daily protection, Extra-Strength for double support and Sculpt for slimming.

Developed by EX Healthcare, dermaFIT is a revolutionary body cream that combats muscle loss by harnessing the power of the body's own microRNAs. YH Lee, founder and CEO of EX Healthcare, shared, "When we think of our skin, we often only regard it as a layer of protection for our body and organs. However, the skin not only acts as a barrier but also controls various bodily functions and secretes various chemicals."

Lee continued, "Witnessing my sister struggle with muscle loss during her battle with a serious illness inspired me to leverage my expertise in finding a solution. My aim is to help individuals protect against muscle loss in daily life. Additionally, I want to provide a solution for bed-ridden patients experiencing drastic muscle loss due to their circumstances. This products offers an easy and safe solution."

This cutting-edge product utilizes the power of exosomes to deliver therapeutic benefits directly to the muscles. The journey begins with the application of dermaFIT to the skin. Once the exosomes are secreted in the skin, they travel through the bloodstream to reach their target destination - the muscles. Upon reaching the muscle tissues, the exosomes deliver specific bioactive molecules that help in maintaining muscle mass and preventing atrophy.

dermaFIT is a vegan muscle cream that has been Dermatologist-Tested and Non-Irritating, free from any harmful ingredients. It represents a groundbreaking advancement in muscle health, with its unique mechanism of action involving the secretion and targeted delivery of exosomes setting it apart from traditional approaches.

About EX Healthcare:

EX Healthcare is a skin healthcare company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for various skin and body concerns. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and scientific research, EX Healthcare aims to improve the lives of individuals by providing effective and safe skincare products.

