ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 14-15, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

*****

Alta Global Group (MMA)

Mobile-health Network (MNDR)

9:15-9:45

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH)

*****

Regenx Tech (RGXTF)

10:00-10:30

*****

Genius Group (GNS)

*****

10:45-11:15

ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

Xtract One Technologies (XTRA.TO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)

11:30-12:00

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

L.B. Foster (FSTR)

KindlyMD (KDLY)

12:15-12:45

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)

*****

1:00-1:30

Brightcove, Inc. (BCOV)

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

Oncocyte (OCX)

1:45-2:15

*****

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP)

2:30-3:00

Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

eHealth (EHTH)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

3:15-3:45

a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

ReconAfrica (RECO | RECAF)

Cibus (CBUS)

4:00-4:30

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)

Atara Bio (ATRA)

1x1s Only

(14th)

Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Sonendo (SONX)

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, August 15, 2024 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

*****

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. (COOT)

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX)

9:15-9:45

*****

Mistras Group (MG)

Kamada Ltd (KMDA)

10:00-10:30

Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY)

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

10:45-11:15

Byrna Technologies (BYRN)

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND)

Gyre Therapeutics Inc. (GYRE)

11:30-12:00

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Citizens, Inc. (CIA)

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

12:15-12:45

*****

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)

1:00-1:30

Sky Harbour Group Corp. (SKYH)

Lee Enterprises (LEE)

T2 Biosystems, Inc (TTOO)

1:45-2:15

*****

OppFi Inc. (OPFI)

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO)

2:30-3:00

*****

Beneficient (BENF)

Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD)

1x1s Only

(15th)

Matthews International (MATW)

Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC)

Sonendo (SONX)

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

*****

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
