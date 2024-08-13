Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
13.08.24
09:27 Uhr
40,680 Euro
-0,030
-0,07 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,88040,96016:55
40,90040,95016:54
PR Newswire
13.08.2024 15:25 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Makes Senior Leadership Announcement

Senior Vice President Tom Plath to leave company at end of year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced today that Tom Plath, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, will leave the company at the end of the year.

During his 33-year career with IP, Plath has served in a number of roles in HR, operations, marketing and general management. He was named an officer in 2013 and was elected senior vice president in 2017. His role was expanded in 2023 to SVP, human resources and corporate affairs, with responsibilities for human resources, aviation, real estate, communications, sustainability and government relations.

Plath's current responsibilities will be reassigned immediately, and he will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. A replacement has not yet been appointed.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.