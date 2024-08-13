ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Dunhill Marketing and Insurance Services

Strategic acquisition expands offering of life and annuity solutions

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition Dunhill Marketing & Insurance Services, based in San Diego, California. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in ALKEME's ongoing commitment to expanding services and enhancing market presence.

Founded in 1992, Dunhill Insurance Services has established itself as a trusted name in the insurance industry, specializing in life insurance and annuities. With a keen focus on high-end markets, Dunhill has successfully placed numerous cases of $100 million face value and higher, serving a diverse clientele that includes entertainers, athletes, and other high-net-worth individuals.

"We are really excited to bring Dunhill and their sterling reputation into the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "ALKEME is committed to maintaining the high standards of service and excellence that Dunhill is known for. This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals of enhancing our product offerings and providing unparalleled service to our clients."

"We are excited to join forces with one of the fastest growing agencies in the United States," said Tony Steigerwald, President of Dunhill Marketing & Insurance Services. "This partnership will allow us to leverage our combined expertise and resources to better serve our clients and expand our reach in the high-end life and annuity insurance market."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

