Bitcoin Depot Inc.: Bitcoin Depot Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $163.1 Million With a Significant Expansion in Net Income to $4.4 Million Compared to Q1 2024

Exceeded Goal of Having Over 8,000 Active Bitcoin ATMs Five Months Ahead of Schedule

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. ("Bitcoin Depot" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Bitcoin Depot will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast will be made available at ir.bitcoindepot.com.

"We continued to build on our momentum in the second quarter, achieving notable sequential growth in revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA," said Brandon Mintz, CEO and Founder of Bitcoin Depot. "Our success of having over 8,000 active Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule underscores our robust execution and positions us well for sustained growth. This achievement not only enhances our market presence but also drives our cash flow dynamics, as evidenced by the $10.1 million in operational cash flow generated during the second quarter. With this strong foundation, we are well-positioned to expand our world-leading kiosk footprint and maximize profits for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $163.1 million, down 17% from $197.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was up $24.5 million or 18% from the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was up $8.6 million or 203% from a net loss of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million, down 13% from $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 90 basis points to 16.2% compared to 15.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Please see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 36% to $12.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was up $7.8 million or 159% from the first quarter of 2024. Please see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.9 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. The Company generated $10.1 million in cash flows from operations in the second quarter and $11.5 million for the first six months of 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Achieved and exceeded its goal of having over 8,000 active Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule, with 8,180 kiosks. This milestone reinforces Bitcoin Depot's abiding market dominance and showcases its rapid growth trajectory.

Partnered with New England-Based convenience retailer Nouria Energy, a leading convenience store brand based in the northeastern U.S. with robust operations across 175 company owned c-stores and fuel retailers.

Announced Bitcoin treasury strategy, demonstrating the Company's confidence in the future of Bitcoin by strategically allocating a portion of cash reserves to Bitcoin.

Announced sale of 200 additional BTM kiosks to Sopris Capital, a 20-year-old multi-strategy investment firm as part of the Company's profit-sharing program.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,000 kiosk locations as of July 1, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,942 $ 29,759 Cryptocurrencies 600 712 Accounts receivable 317 245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,777 6,554 Total current assets 54,636 37,270 Property and equipment: Furniture and fixtures 635 635 Leasehold improvements 172 172 Kiosk machines - owned 27,100 24,222 Kiosk machines - leased 22,394 20,524 Total property and equipment 50,301 45,553 Less: accumulated depreciation (25,758 ) (20,699 ) Total property and equipment, net 24,543 24,854 Intangible assets, net 3,168 3,836 Goodwill 8,717 8,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,489 484 Deposits 699 412 Deferred tax assets 3,286 1,804 Total assets $ 97,538 $ 77,377

BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current: Accounts payable $ 10,326 $ 8,337 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,591 21,545 Notes payable 4,366 3,985 Income taxes payable 2,811 2,484 Deferred revenue 13 297 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 813 279 Current installments of obligations under finance leases 4,761 6,801 Other non-income tax payable 2,235 2,297 Total current liabilities 46,916 46,025 Long-term liabilities Notes payable, non-current 38,793 17,101 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,754 319 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 2,653 2,848 Deferred income tax, net 853 846 Tax receivable agreement liability due to related party, non-current 2,126 865 Total Liabilities 93,095 68,004 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19) Stockholders' Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, 3,075,000 and 3,125,000 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 800,000,000 authorized, 17,345,855 and 13,602,691 shares issued, and 17,155,235 and 13,482,047 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class E common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,250,000 authorized, 1,075,761 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class M common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class O common stock, $0.0001 par value; 800,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, 41,193,024 and 44,100,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4 4 Treasury stock (437 ) (279 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,731 17,326 Accumulated deficit (36,762 ) (32,663 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (198 ) (203 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Attributable to Bitcoin Depot Inc. (16,661 ) (15,814 ) Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 21,104 25,187 Total Stockholders' Equity 4,443 9,373 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 97,538 $ 77,377

BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 163,066 $ 197,474 $ 301,605 $ 361,077 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 136,708 167,242 257,995 308,543 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 15,762 16,168 29,368 27,003 Depreciation and amortization 2,992 3,499 5,939 6,295 Total operating expenses 18,754 19,667 35,307 33,298 Income from operations 7,604 10,565 8,303 19,236 Other (expense) income: Interest (expense) (2,880 ) (4,404 ) (7,824 ) (7,351 ) Other income (expense) 34 (10,797 ) 40 (10,913 ) (Loss) on foreign currency transactions (138 ) (62 ) (265 ) (211 ) Total other (expense) (2,984 ) (15,263 ) (8,049 ) (18,475 ) (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest 4,620 (4,698 ) 254 761 Income tax (expense) benefit (270 ) 692 (132 ) 1,314 Net income (loss) 4,350 (4,006 ) 122 2,075 Net income attributable to Legacy Bitcoin Depot unit holders - 6,616 - 12,906 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 6,911 77 4,221 (132 ) Net (loss) attributable to Bitcoin Depot Inc. (2,561 ) (10,699 ) (4,099 ) (10,699 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Net income (loss) 4,350 (4,006 ) 122 2,075 Foreign currency translation adjustments 5 (21 ) 18 (21 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 4,355 (4,027 ) 140 2,054 Comprehensive income attributable to Legacy Bitcoin Depot unit holders - 6,595 - 12,885 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 6,911 77 4,234 (132 ) Comprehensive (loss) attributable to Bitcoin Depot Inc. $ (2,556 ) $ (10,699 ) $ (4,094 ) $ (10,699 )



Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bitcoin Depot reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release includes both historical and projected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit margin, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring expenses, share-based compensation, expenses related to the PIPE financing and miscellaneous cost adjustments. Such items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. In addition, Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) as revenue less cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization. Bitcoin Depot believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit each provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Bitcoin Depot's results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Bitcoin Depot's business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are each key measurements used internally by management to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance and perform strategic and financial planning. However, you should be aware that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Bitcoin Depot's financial results, and further, that Bitcoin Depot may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Bitcoin Depot primarily relies on GAAP results and uses both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit on a supplemental basis. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Gross Profit should be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP and may not be indicative of Bitcoin Depot's historical or future operating results. Bitcoin Depot's computation of both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate such measures in the same fashion. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on such measures.

Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from the projections of Adjusted EBITDA, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, Bitcoin Depot is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ 4,350 $ (4,006 ) $ 122 $ 2,075 Adjustments: Interest expense 2,880 4,404 7,824 7,351 Income tax expense (benefit) 270 (692 ) 132 (1,314 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,992 3,499 5,939 6,295 Expense related to the PIPE transaction (1) - 9,597 - 9,597 Non-recurring expenses (2) 444 2,745 907 5,174 Share-based compensation 1,728 - 2,625 - Special bonus (3) - 3,915 - 3,915 Expenses associated with the termination of the phantom equity participation plan - 350 - 350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,664 $ 19,812 $ 17,549 $ 33,443 Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 7.8 % 10.0 % 5.8 % 9.3 %



(1) Amount includes the recognition of a non-cash expense of $9.0 million related to the PIPE transaction.

(2) Comprised of non-recurring professional service fees.

(3) Amount includes (A) Transaction bonus and related taxes to employees of approximately $2.3 million and (B) Founder Transaction bonus of approximately $1.6 million.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company uses this measure to evaluate its overall profitability.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods indicated:

BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 163,066 $ 197,474 $ 301,605 $ 361,077 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and

amortization) (136,708 ) (167,242 ) $ (257,995 ) (308,543 ) Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue (2,976 ) (3,499 ) (5,857 ) (6,295 ) Gross Profit $ 23,382 $ 26,733 $ 37,753 $ 46,239 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue $ 2,976 $ 3,499 $ 5,857 $ 6,295 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 26,358 $ 30,232 $ 43,610 $ 52,534 Gross Profit Margin (1) 14.3 % 13.5 % 12.5 % 12.8 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (1) 16.2 % 15.3 % 14.5 % 14.5 %



(1) Calculated as a percentage of revenue

