Oerlikon, a leading provider of surface technology and additive manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the IMTS 2024 exhibitions. Oerlikon will showcase its broad range of sustainable surface solutions under the theme "Be Inspired by Our Technology", including the latest PVD coating BALINIT ALCRONA EVO for universal metalworking operations with over 30% higher productivity. Another highlight will be the unveiling of the new PVD Arc technology in a Virtual Reality (VR) demonstration.

The evolution of a globally established PVD coating for a wide range of applications in the metalworking industry: the latest coating, BALINIT ALCRONA EVO, offers more than 30% better performance than its predecessor. (Image: Oerlikon Balzers)

Attendees are invited to visit Oerlikon's booth at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), a key event in the metalworking industry which takes place from September 9 to 14 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

BALINIT ALCRONA EVO: Evolution of an AlCrN coating widely used in metalworking

BALINIT ALCRONA EVO is the third generation of this wear-resistant coating from Balzers and offers more than 30% higher productivity in universal cutting and forming applications, especially gear cutting. Its enhanced tool performance contributes to sustainable manufacturing practices by reducing the need for frequent tool replacements and minimizing the environmental impact. The AlCrN-based coating is versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, and it is available around the world in the same high quality thanks to a consistent coating process used everywhere.

New PVD Arc coating technology to be unveiled with a Virtual Reality demonstration

Oerlikon Balzers will also provide an exclusive preview of its latest PVD coating equipment, with new Arc technology which promises increased productivity and enhanced sustainability. Attendees to the IMTS show can experience an interactive Virtual Reality presentation at the booth, offering a glimpse into the future of PVD Arc coating technology.

From metal powder to additive manufacturing

The Oerlikon Metco and Oerlikon AM brands complete the comprehensive surface portfolio that Oerlikon offers. Oerlikon Metco is a key player in thermal spraying solutions and equipment, providing specialized metal powders that are integral to Oerlikon AM's operations. Oerlikon AM has specialized in metal additive manufacturing and acts as a product development partner to optimize part production. This collaboration minimizes material waste and ensures high-quality, reliable components can be produced for critical applications across various industries.

Comprehensive services in the world of surface solutions

Visitors to IMTS will have the opportunity to explore Oerlikon's extensive portfolio of surface solutions, gaining insights into how these technologies can enhance their manufacturing processes.

By offering additive manufacturing metal powders, additive component manufacturing and advanced surface treatments including PVD, CVD and thermal spray coatings Oerlikon provides customized, advanced manufacturing solutions for the automotive, space, aerospace, semiconductor and other industries.

Date: September 9-14, 2024 Chicago, United States West Building, Level 3, Booth: 432261

About the Oerlikon Surface Solutions Division

Oerlikon is a leading global provider of surface and additive manufacturing solutions and services. The division offers an extensive portfolio of market-leading thin-film, thermal spray and additive manufacturing technologies, equipment, components and materials. Emission reduction in transportation, maximized longevity and performance of tools and components, increased efficiency and intelligent materials are hallmarks of its leadership. Pioneering technology for decades, the division serves customers with standardized and customized solutions across a worldwide network of more than 170 sites in 37 countries.

With its technology brands Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco and Oerlikon AM the Oerlikon Surface Solutions division focuses on technologies and services that improve and maximize performance, function, design, reliability and sustainability, which are innovative, game-changing advantages for customers in the automotive, aviation, tooling and general industries and in the luxury, medical, semiconductors, power generation and oil gas markets.

The division is part of the publicly listed Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL), headquartered in Switzerland, which has more than 12 600 employees and generated CHF 2.7 billion in revenue in 2023.

For more information see: www.oerlikon.com/surface-solutions

