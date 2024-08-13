Inc. revealed today that Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, has earned a spot on Inc. 5000's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Based in Dallas, Lone Star Analysis provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. Utilizing predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved AI®, and inherent knowledge, they drive innovation, economic strength, and global safety. Since 2004, they have been a trusted partner for leaders in Aerospace and Defense, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and international allies. This year, they expanded their global footprint by opening a new headquarters in Lincoln, England, to extend their AI offerings beyond the defense community to new markets in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East.

"Earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth-year running is a testament to our commitment to innovation," said Steve Roemerman, CEO of Lone Star Analysis. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering substantial value for our clients, providing solutions for their most complex challenges."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

