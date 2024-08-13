Ariento Inc.: Ariento Lands on 2024 Inc. 5000, Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that Ariento is a part of their 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.







"We are excited to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2024," said Chris Rose, CEO. "It's a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team members. I want to express my gratitude to each of them for meeting the challenges that come with rapid growth and becoming the #1 combined CMMC managed service provider and authorized C3PAO."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

