Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Board Approves Dual Listing of its shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announced today that its Board has approved the dual listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Following an approach from interested parties seeking to provide European investors with access to trade Genius Group shares via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the largest stock exchange in Germany and the third largest in Europe, the Genius Group board has voted in favour of the dual listing, in which ordinary shares approved for trading by SEC and NYSE on NYSE American may be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Company expects trading to begin on the exchange within the next month, pending approval from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and will provide details once they have been confirmed.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a leading provider of AI powered, digital-first education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

