ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
On 12th August 2024 the Company awarded options in respect of its 2024 Save as You Earn scheme, ('SAYE') which was subscribed for by over 1,100 employees. A number of PDMRs participated and were granted options as set out in the full notification by the Company, as set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Katie Tasker-Wood (PDMR)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of an option over ordinary shares of £0.50 each under the ZIGUP plc SAYE Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
12 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcón (PDMR)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Northgate Espana
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of an option over ordinary shares of £0.50 each under the ZIGUP plc SAYE Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
12 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Emma Ayton (PDMR)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Human Resources Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of an option over ordinary shares of £0.50 each under the ZIGUP plc SAYE Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
12 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue