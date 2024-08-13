ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

On 12th August 2024 the Company awarded options in respect of its 2024 Save as You Earn scheme, ('SAYE') which was subscribed for by over 1,100 employees. A number of PDMRs participated and were granted options as set out in the full notification by the Company, as set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Katie Tasker-Wood (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option over ordinary shares of £0.50 each under the ZIGUP plc SAYE Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price of £3.45 per share Option over 5,376 ordinary shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 12 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcón (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option over ordinary shares of £0.50 each under the ZIGUP plc SAYE Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price of £3.45 per share Option over 5,210 ordinary shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A f) Date of the transaction 12 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue