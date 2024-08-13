Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
13.08.24
08:02 Uhr
4,120 Euro
+0,060
+1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            79,591 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            370.00 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            365.00 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            368.3811

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 995,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,050,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 79,591

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.3811

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
173                365.00      08:41:48          00071006817TRLO1      XLON 
143                365.00      08:41:48          00071006818TRLO1      XLON 
936                367.50      08:54:23          00071007299TRLO1      XLON 
750                366.50      08:54:48          00071007302TRLO1      XLON 
256                366.50      08:54:48          00071007303TRLO1      XLON 
1068               366.50      08:54:48          00071007304TRLO1      XLON 
375                366.00      08:55:21          00071007330TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      08:55:21          00071007331TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.00      08:55:21          00071007332TRLO1      XLON 
189                366.00      08:55:21          00071007333TRLO1      XLON 
300                366.50      08:55:21          00071007334TRLO1      XLON 
126                366.50      08:55:21          00071007335TRLO1      XLON 
400                365.50      10:00:56          00071008845TRLO1      XLON 
59                365.00      10:01:19          00071008859TRLO1      XLON 
391                365.00      10:01:19          00071008860TRLO1      XLON 
1                 365.00      10:02:01          00071008889TRLO1      XLON 
73                365.00      10:03:29          00071008929TRLO1      XLON 
200                365.00      10:06:26          00071008954TRLO1      XLON 
8                 365.00      10:06:59          00071008962TRLO1      XLON 
200                365.00      10:07:54          00071008973TRLO1      XLON 
171                365.00      10:08:19          00071008985TRLO1      XLON 
1172               366.00      10:12:54          00071009081TRLO1      XLON 
293                366.00      10:12:54          00071009082TRLO1      XLON 
238                366.50      10:27:43          00071009501TRLO1      XLON 
783                366.50      10:27:43          00071009502TRLO1      XLON 
100                366.00      10:28:03          00071009510TRLO1      XLON 
22                366.50      10:52:18          00071009933TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.50      10:52:18          00071009934TRLO1      XLON 
169                366.50      10:52:18          00071009935TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      10:52:18          00071009936TRLO1      XLON 
300                366.50      10:52:18          00071009937TRLO1      XLON 
9                 366.50      10:52:36          00071009940TRLO1      XLON 
100                365.50      11:00:33          00071010119TRLO1      XLON 
375                365.50      11:00:33          00071010120TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      11:00:33          00071010121TRLO1      XLON 
125                365.50      11:00:33          00071010122TRLO1      XLON 
125                365.50      11:00:33          00071010123TRLO1      XLON 
156                365.50      11:00:33          00071010124TRLO1      XLON 
9                 366.00      11:23:33          00071010471TRLO1      XLON 
150                366.00      11:23:33          00071010472TRLO1      XLON 
944                366.00      11:23:33          00071010473TRLO1      XLON 
250                366.00      11:23:33          00071010474TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      11:23:33          00071010475TRLO1      XLON 
517                366.00      11:23:33          00071010476TRLO1      XLON 
255                366.00      11:23:33          00071010477TRLO1      XLON 
969                366.50      11:36:04          00071010668TRLO1      XLON 
375                366.50      11:36:04          00071010669TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      11:36:04          00071010670TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.50      11:36:04          00071010671TRLO1      XLON 
771                366.50      11:36:04          00071010672TRLO1      XLON 
200                366.00      11:36:12          00071010674TRLO1      XLON 
125                366.00      11:36:12          00071010675TRLO1      XLON 
694                366.00      11:36:12          00071010676TRLO1      XLON 
429                365.50      11:38:22          00071010711TRLO1      XLON 
299                366.50      12:06:29          00071011037TRLO1      XLON 
230                366.50      12:06:29          00071011038TRLO1      XLON 
200                366.50      12:06:29          00071011039TRLO1      XLON 
83                366.50      12:06:29          00071011040TRLO1      XLON 
625                366.50      12:06:29          00071011041TRLO1      XLON 
265                366.50      12:06:29          00071011042TRLO1      XLON 
1090               366.00      12:06:31          00071011050TRLO1      XLON 
156                365.50      12:07:36          00071011061TRLO1      XLON 
1047               365.50      12:07:36          00071011062TRLO1      XLON 
275                365.50      12:07:48          00071011063TRLO1      XLON 
645                365.50      12:07:48          00071011064TRLO1      XLON 
987                365.50      12:27:40          00071011378TRLO1      XLON 
323                365.50      12:58:00          00071011860TRLO1      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.