Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 79,591 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 370.00 Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 365.00 Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 368.3811

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 995,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,050,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 79,591

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.3811

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 173 365.00 08:41:48 00071006817TRLO1 XLON 143 365.00 08:41:48 00071006818TRLO1 XLON 936 367.50 08:54:23 00071007299TRLO1 XLON 750 366.50 08:54:48 00071007302TRLO1 XLON 256 366.50 08:54:48 00071007303TRLO1 XLON 1068 366.50 08:54:48 00071007304TRLO1 XLON 375 366.00 08:55:21 00071007330TRLO1 XLON 125 366.00 08:55:21 00071007331TRLO1 XLON 250 366.00 08:55:21 00071007332TRLO1 XLON 189 366.00 08:55:21 00071007333TRLO1 XLON 300 366.50 08:55:21 00071007334TRLO1 XLON 126 366.50 08:55:21 00071007335TRLO1 XLON 400 365.50 10:00:56 00071008845TRLO1 XLON 59 365.00 10:01:19 00071008859TRLO1 XLON 391 365.00 10:01:19 00071008860TRLO1 XLON 1 365.00 10:02:01 00071008889TRLO1 XLON 73 365.00 10:03:29 00071008929TRLO1 XLON 200 365.00 10:06:26 00071008954TRLO1 XLON 8 365.00 10:06:59 00071008962TRLO1 XLON 200 365.00 10:07:54 00071008973TRLO1 XLON 171 365.00 10:08:19 00071008985TRLO1 XLON 1172 366.00 10:12:54 00071009081TRLO1 XLON 293 366.00 10:12:54 00071009082TRLO1 XLON 238 366.50 10:27:43 00071009501TRLO1 XLON 783 366.50 10:27:43 00071009502TRLO1 XLON 100 366.00 10:28:03 00071009510TRLO1 XLON 22 366.50 10:52:18 00071009933TRLO1 XLON 250 366.50 10:52:18 00071009934TRLO1 XLON 169 366.50 10:52:18 00071009935TRLO1 XLON 125 366.50 10:52:18 00071009936TRLO1 XLON 300 366.50 10:52:18 00071009937TRLO1 XLON 9 366.50 10:52:36 00071009940TRLO1 XLON 100 365.50 11:00:33 00071010119TRLO1 XLON 375 365.50 11:00:33 00071010120TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 11:00:33 00071010121TRLO1 XLON 125 365.50 11:00:33 00071010122TRLO1 XLON 125 365.50 11:00:33 00071010123TRLO1 XLON 156 365.50 11:00:33 00071010124TRLO1 XLON 9 366.00 11:23:33 00071010471TRLO1 XLON 150 366.00 11:23:33 00071010472TRLO1 XLON 944 366.00 11:23:33 00071010473TRLO1 XLON 250 366.00 11:23:33 00071010474TRLO1 XLON 125 366.00 11:23:33 00071010475TRLO1 XLON 517 366.00 11:23:33 00071010476TRLO1 XLON 255 366.00 11:23:33 00071010477TRLO1 XLON 969 366.50 11:36:04 00071010668TRLO1 XLON 375 366.50 11:36:04 00071010669TRLO1 XLON 125 366.50 11:36:04 00071010670TRLO1 XLON 125 366.50 11:36:04 00071010671TRLO1 XLON 771 366.50 11:36:04 00071010672TRLO1 XLON 200 366.00 11:36:12 00071010674TRLO1 XLON 125 366.00 11:36:12 00071010675TRLO1 XLON 694 366.00 11:36:12 00071010676TRLO1 XLON 429 365.50 11:38:22 00071010711TRLO1 XLON 299 366.50 12:06:29 00071011037TRLO1 XLON 230 366.50 12:06:29 00071011038TRLO1 XLON 200 366.50 12:06:29 00071011039TRLO1 XLON 83 366.50 12:06:29 00071011040TRLO1 XLON 625 366.50 12:06:29 00071011041TRLO1 XLON 265 366.50 12:06:29 00071011042TRLO1 XLON 1090 366.00 12:06:31 00071011050TRLO1 XLON 156 365.50 12:07:36 00071011061TRLO1 XLON 1047 365.50 12:07:36 00071011062TRLO1 XLON 275 365.50 12:07:48 00071011063TRLO1 XLON 645 365.50 12:07:48 00071011064TRLO1 XLON 987 365.50 12:27:40 00071011378TRLO1 XLON 323 365.50 12:58:00 00071011860TRLO1 XLON

